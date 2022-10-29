Read full article on original website
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened
Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals What Match He Is Hyped For At WWE Crown Jewel
On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer, wrestling analyst, and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and how excited he is for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley showdown. Prinze adds that he wishes he could have seen the two men have an MMA fight when they were in their prime. Highlights are below.
Jeff Jarrett Thinks Logan Paul Dethroning Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel Could “Work In Every Kind Of Way”
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, and why he thinks that Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal champion is not the worst idea. Check out Double-J’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Bray Wyatt Set for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
Bray Wyatt is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was announced during tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW that Wyatt will be at Saturday’s big event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There is no word yet on what Wyatt will be doing. Wyatt’s appearance comes after...
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19 this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,953 tickets and there are 712 left. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Champions to Defend, Jon Moxley In Action, Birthday Bash, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as the road to Full Gear continues. AEW has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show with four champions defending – ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.
Backstage Note on AEW Filming TV Segments Ahead of Time
A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW has been getting creative with travel and their segments. While this is nothing new, AEW has regularly practiced filming segments for talent to air the week ahead when they won’t be wrestling at the next week’s tapings. This is done to save on travel, and to ease the schedule for talent so that they are not flying in to a city for two days, only to do one minute backstage segments.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/31/2022
– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special opens live on the USA Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as the pyro hits and fans pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. RAW Women’s Champion...
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype Halloween RAW, Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley Backstage Clips
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns looked back at his last RAW appearance in Dallas, and said tonight will be the last RAW before he embarrasses Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. He tagged the rest of The Bloodline in the post.
WWE House Show Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. – Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Natalya...
Opening Betting Odds For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE Crown...
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
Andre Chase Reacts to Bodhi Hayward’s WWE NXT Release
Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the WWE NXT release of Bodhi Hayward. As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today, including former Chase University member Hayward. You can click here for details on the departures. In an update, Chase tweeted thanks to Hayward, and said...
Early Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween Episode
Below are a few early spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween episode, courtesy of Fightful Select. Be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. * A backstage Halloween Party is planned for the show, with Superstars in costumes. * Matt Riddle is reportedly dressing...
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any kind. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. TBS Champion...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/4/2022
The November 4 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Title Match, Five Minute Challenge and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
A title rematch plus several additional matches and segments have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their title against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons next week. The title match was...
