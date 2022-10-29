ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Man, 71, pummeled unconscious by 15-year-old boy in Manhattan street fight dies after clinging to life for 6 weeks

A 71-year-old man pummeled unconscious by a 15-year-old boy he was arguing with in Chelsea died after clinging to life for six weeks, police said Wednesday. Brad Boonshaft was on Eighth Ave. near W. 25th St. when he got in an argument with the boy, a stranger to him, just before 4 p.m. Sept. 15, cops said. During the clash, the teen punched Boonshaft multiple times in the face until the victim ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Construction worker falls from Queens bridge and is struck by car on highway below: NYPD

A 34-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday after he fell onto the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, where he was struck by a passing car, police said. The hardhat was on the catwalk of the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge above Flushing Creek when he lost his balance about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He fell onto the north-bound Van Wyck Expressway below, where he was hit by the oncoming car. EMS ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
theticker.org

The MTA is hoping to avert a crisis that would change your commute

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the possibility of a congestion tolling plan to mitigate the effects of its pandemic-fueled financial crisis, an issue that if unresolved could cause some subway lines to be suspended. During the 2009 recession, New Yorkers saw themselves stranded when the MTA cut and suspended subway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Astoria business owners calling for crime crackdown

Robert Battipaglia’s family has owned Grand Wine and Liquor on 31st Street in Astoria for 85 years. He said after a score of shoplifters — and even some violent incidents — he and his employees are on guard. “Just a different feel, a different vibe on the...
ASTORIA, NY
6abc

2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC News

NBC News

