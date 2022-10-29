Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
UPS adds new electric delivery bikes in New York City
UPS has "bikes", but I feel like that thing doesn't belong in the bike lane. Imagine trying to overtake one, it's too big. Now imagine getting hit by one! There's no way a biker could see around it.
Man, 71, pummeled unconscious by 15-year-old boy in Manhattan street fight dies after clinging to life for 6 weeks
A 71-year-old man pummeled unconscious by a 15-year-old boy he was arguing with in Chelsea died after clinging to life for six weeks, police said Wednesday. Brad Boonshaft was on Eighth Ave. near W. 25th St. when he got in an argument with the boy, a stranger to him, just before 4 p.m. Sept. 15, cops said. During the clash, the teen punched Boonshaft multiple times in the face until the victim ...
Suspects in gunpoint robbery at Port Authority subway station sought by police
Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a gunpoint robbery inside a Manhattan subway station early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot 2 New Jersey police officers, officials say
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot two police officers at close range and left them hospitalized in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, officials said. Police are searching for Kendall Howard, 30, describing him as “armed and dangerous” in connection with the Tuesday shooting. He’s been...
MTA says arrests, summonses are surging with more police on NYC subways
The NYPD has boosted its presence on the subways over the last week MTA CEO Janno Lieber says the crackdown is meant to create a sense of safety on city subways. [ more › ]
News 12
'I saw an orange blur' - Pumpkin shatters moving vehicle's windshield in Hauppauge
A pumpkin smashed a moving vehicle's windshield in Suffolk County early Sunday. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Townline Road in Hauppauge when someone in a separate car going the opposite direction thew the pumpkin. "I saw an orange blur, glass shattered, I closed my eyes, flashed...
Construction worker falls from Queens bridge and is struck by car on highway below: NYPD
A 34-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday after he fell onto the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, where he was struck by a passing car, police said. The hardhat was on the catwalk of the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge above Flushing Creek when he lost his balance about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He fell onto the north-bound Van Wyck Expressway below, where he was hit by the oncoming car. EMS ...
Woman pushed into tracks during fight at Brooklyn subway station
A 47-year-old woman was injured after falling onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station during an alleged drunken fight early Sunday, police said.
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy Car
The Porsche Dealership in Englewood, New Jersey had an eventful week!(Nolan Standifer/Unsplash) The following story is controversial – and local!. Last Monday, some commotion was caused by five out-of-towners at the Porsche Dealership of Bergen County in Englewood, New Jersey.
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
theticker.org
The MTA is hoping to avert a crisis that would change your commute
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the possibility of a congestion tolling plan to mitigate the effects of its pandemic-fueled financial crisis, an issue that if unresolved could cause some subway lines to be suspended. During the 2009 recession, New Yorkers saw themselves stranded when the MTA cut and suspended subway...
NY1
Astoria business owners calling for crime crackdown
Robert Battipaglia’s family has owned Grand Wine and Liquor on 31st Street in Astoria for 85 years. He said after a score of shoplifters — and even some violent incidents — he and his employees are on guard. “Just a different feel, a different vibe on the...
6abc
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
Nearly 100 evacuated after underground Hell's Kitchen homeless encampment catches fire
The encampment was three levels below a hotel-turned-homeless shelter, and 25 feet above the tracks of Amtrak's Empire line.
1 man killed, 1 woman injured in Brooklyn double shooting
One man was killed and another woman was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn Monday evening.
NBC New York
NYC College Student Followed Out of Train, Suffers Head Injury in Another Random Transit Attack
Gustavo Velasques got a frantic phone call from his son Thursday, after the 18-year-old became yet another victim of random violence in the New York City subway system. Moments before the call, a stranger had followed the teen and delivered a devastating blow to the back of his head at the East 138th Street and Alexander subway station.
NYPD: Correction officer at Rikers Island stabbed 15 times in the head
A New York City correction officer is recovering after being stabbed roughly fifteen times in the head by an inmate, officials say.
NBC News
529K+
Followers
59K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3