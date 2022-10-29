Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Dennis Erb Jr. leads World of Outlaws Late Model field into World Finals
With an insurmountable 158-point lead, Dennis Erb, Jr. will be crowned the World of Outlaws Late Model champion Saturday night at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway while Tanner English and Max Blair battle for second in the standings on November 2-3 and 5 at the Late Model World Finals.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
Gold Trip wins 2022 Melbourne Cup as jockey Mark Zahra gains redemption
Gold Trip made light of inclement weather and an early-morning attempt to sabotage the track to win the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup
Comments / 0