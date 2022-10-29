ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Football Readies For Home Matchup Against Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football returns to Faurot Field on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 to face No. 24 Kentucky. The Tigers will celebrate Military Appreciation Day and Ag Day in a game which kicks off at 11 a.m. CT and airs on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.
COLUMBIA, MO
Kobe Brown Earns Preseason All-SEC Honors

Birmingham Ala. – Senior Kobe Brown of the Missouri men's basketball team was recognized as one of the top players in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday, collecting first-team preseason all-conference accolades. Brown was one of nine student-athletes earning first-team All-SEC honors, as voted on by the league's head coaches....
COLUMBIA, MO
Banister Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football's Barrett Banister was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Named after Danny Wuerffel, 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.
COLUMBIA, MO
Isaiah McGuire Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football senior Isaiah McGuire (Tulsa, Okla./Union) was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. McGuire played a key role in Mizzou's 23-10 upset win at No. 25 South Carolina this past weekend. He tied his career bests...
COLUMBIA, MO
Tennis Takes Top Honors At FIU Invitational

MIAMI, Fla. – University of Missouri tennis claimed a team title at the FIU Invitational following a combined 23 singles and doubles wins on the weekend at the FIU Tennis Courts. Two doubles teams – Laura Masic and Inah Canete and Koral Koldobski / Gabriela Martinez – picked up...
MIAMI, FL
Two Tigers Finish Top 20 in Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – Junior Emily Staples and graduate Sky Sload of the Missouri women's golf team both recorded top-20 finishes at the Battle of the Beach in Mexico this weekend. Staples carded the best score by a Tiger this season with her three-under 68 on the final...
COLUMBIA, MO

