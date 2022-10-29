COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football's Barrett Banister was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Named after Danny Wuerffel, 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO