Louisville WR commitment Williams Fowles enjoys official visit
Hialeah, Fla., four-star wide receiver William Fowles committed to the University of Louisville in early August. An official visit to U of L this past weekend reaffirmed all of the reasons why he committed to the Cardinals for Fowles. He made the trip to Louisville on Friday and watched the Cardinals whip then No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium before returning home on Sunday.
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit T.J. Robinson
Louisville Report breaks down 2024 Louisville men's basketball point guard commit T.J. Robinson.
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience
Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Wake Forest
The Cardinals tallied eight turnovers and 35 points off them in the second half against the Demon Deacons.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
dukebasketballreport.com
Ill At The ‘Ville: Outside Shooting Has Been A Real Problem For The Cardinals
Over the past two seasons despite changing circumstances, shifting coaching guidance and churning rosters, the Louisville Cardinals have made virtually an identically lousy percentage of their 3-point tries. Both were among the 18 worst team conversion rates in the ACC this century, rounding off to 30.9 percent accuracy. Last season’s...
ESPN
Dick Vitale: Don't overreact to Louisville's exhibition loss to a DII school
I don't put much stock in exhibition games prior to the season. I remember Syracuse being shocked one season and the Orange went on to a fine campaign. Teams can have a bad day. These games help coaches evaluate players and learn strengths and weaknesses. Losing to a Division II...
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne
There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
WLKY.com
Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music
As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
UTEP Employee Has Throat Slashed While in Kentucky for Conference
An El Paso man who works for the University of Texas at El Paso had his throat slashed while in Kentucky for a work conference. He survived the attack and now his family has started a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. Oscar Sanchez, who works as a Facilities...
WLKY.com
He's back: Actor Ethan Hawke seen in Shelbyville scouting film locations
There's been another Ethan Hawke sighting in the Louisville area. The actor/producer/director was in Shelbyville, Kentucky, last week scouting for film locations, according to Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films, like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "Gattaca," "Before Sunrise" and many more. He...
WHAS 11
People from across U.S. camp outside Louisville pottery business
Hadley Pottery was out of business. Now, there's a line out there door.
lanereport.com
Bill Ramsey promoted to president of the Louisville office for Denham-Blythe Co.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denham-Blythe Co. Inc. is a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Announced it has promoted Bill Ramsey to President of the Louisville office. Ramsey will oversee all operations for the Louisville office. He is the former Executive Vice President of...
foodanddine.com
Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville
New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
wdrb.com
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB
In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
