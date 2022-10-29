ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Matthew Frazer
3d ago

he's building something that takes time we were gased lastnight disappointed for sure but undeterred on the future and where we're heading

saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops talks Missouri DL, similarities between the Tigers and Wildcats

Kentucky proved to be no match for Tennessee last Saturday, as the Volunteers cruised to a 44-6 win in Knoxville. The Wildcats (5-3) will look to right the ship this Saturday with another road game, this time at Missouri. On Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Kentucky coach Mark...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...

JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Top-ranked South Carolina cruises past Benedict in Exhibition game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Having "The Captain" On Deck is a Great Resource for Men's Basketball

Carey Rich last played basketball for South Carolina in 1995, but the former point guard never really left the program. Rich was hired last April as the Special Assistant to Head Coach Lamont Paris. “It feels great to be back home,” Rich said. “It’s always the dream for a lot...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
COLUMBIA, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
ELGIN, SC
BET

Several Black Faculty Members Quit The University Of Missouri

At least nine Black faculty members quit the University of Missouri this year. . According to The Colombia Missourian, data from Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs reveals last year there were 92 Black faculty members. In 2022, that number dropped to 83. Additionally, Black faculty dropped to 3.73% from 4.16% in 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO

