Read full article on original website
Related
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
nftplazas.com
PhotoVogue Brings NFTs Roaring into its Upcoming Photography Festival
Storied fashion publication, Vogue, has announced an NFT component within its forthcoming ‘PhotoVogue Festival’. Therefore, opening up dialogue to alleviate skepticism of the tech within the photography community. At this year’s event, PhotoVogue has partnered with NFT photography platform, Voice. Together, combining their forces to host a panel...
nftplazas.com
CryptoArt Sundays: Interview with Lunula
Welcome to the best part of Sunday – CryptoArt Sundays! After almost two successful years of running this column and supporting the best artists in the space, this will be our last weekly NFT art interview, and our interviews will take place biweekly from now on. This is because we’re making room for NFT photographers, whom we will start featuring biweekly as well. Stay tuned for the release of the brand new column very soon!
nftplazas.com
Hilma af Klint Artworks to Debut as NFTs in the Metaverse
Iconic Swedish artist Hilma af Klint is due to make her debut in the Metaverse through an upcoming NFT collection on the Pharell Williams-backed Goda NFT platform. The paintings to be sold as NFTs are all 193 canvases painted by Klint for her Paintings for the Temple (1906-15) project. These...
Comments / 0