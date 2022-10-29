Read full article on original website
GMA
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
World Screen News
Channel 4 Commissions Angel Eye’s Made in Dubai
The U.K.’s Channel 4 has commissioned Angel Eye Media to produce a new series that looks at the UAE’s oldest real estate brokerage. The six-part Made in Dubai (w.t.) follows the bosses and staff at Better Homes as they use their charm and business savvy to sell opulent homes. The team works on a commission-only basis, so while some can make £100,000 tax-free on a single sale, if you fail to close a deal, you earn nothing.
nftplazas.com
PhotoVogue Brings NFTs Roaring into its Upcoming Photography Festival
Storied fashion publication, Vogue, has announced an NFT component within its forthcoming ‘PhotoVogue Festival’. Therefore, opening up dialogue to alleviate skepticism of the tech within the photography community. At this year’s event, PhotoVogue has partnered with NFT photography platform, Voice. Together, combining their forces to host a panel...
Was it Putin after all? Russian 'research' ship sails close to Shetland after undersea cables were mysteriously cut - as engineers battle to restore internet and phone communications
A Russian 'research' ship sailed close to Shetland after undersea cables were mysteriously cut- as engineers battle to restore internet and phone communications. Research ship Akademik Boris Petrov travelled through the Shetland-Orkney Gap on the afternoon of 21 October, a day after the south subsea cable between the island and mainland was cut and it lost power.
TechCrunch
Bengaluru launches QR train ticketing service on WhatsApp
WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) said they have partnered to launch a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service for the city’s rapid transit system named Namma Metro. Available in English and Kannada, the chatbot allows commuters to purchase their single-journey transit tickets, recharge metro travel passes, check updated...
Happi
Transparency Leads in Ingredients Sourcing
Progress not perfection. It’s a journey, not a destination. These phrases perfectly describe sustainability and ethical sourcing. In 2022, brands of all sizes are making greater commitments to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Thousands of brands are vowing to be more sustainable and responsible when it comes to the impact of their products on people and the planet. If brands want to win over consumers buying their products now and for years to come, CSR and ESG must be part of their strategy.
nftgators.com
Blake Lezenski: “Given that Web3 is a cultural and technological movement, the fashion industry is driving its future adoption.”
Recent fashion weeks both in real life and the metaverse are proof that the luxury and fashion industries are some of the first movers in the space. Luxury fashion brands such as Burberry and Gucci, have developed their Web3 strategies, with projects that include NFT drops and metaverse experiences to reach their tech savvy, young, and affluent customers.
cryptoslate.com
SBF thinks Hong Kong could become the Web3 hub of Asia
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) spoke at Hong Kong’s FinTech Week 2022 and said that Hong Kong had real potential to become the Web3 hub of Asia, as reported by Forkast News. SBF said that locations like Dubai and the Bahamas emerge as significant crypto hubs in their regions;...
nftplazas.com
CryptoArt Sundays: Interview with Lunula
Welcome to the best part of Sunday – CryptoArt Sundays! After almost two successful years of running this column and supporting the best artists in the space, this will be our last weekly NFT art interview, and our interviews will take place biweekly from now on. This is because we’re making room for NFT photographers, whom we will start featuring biweekly as well. Stay tuned for the release of the brand new column very soon!
ffnews.com
Ivan Carter – Delta Capital Partners – Fintech Islands 2022
At Fintech Islands, we caught up with Ivan Carter, Group CEO, Director, and Partner of Delta Capital Partners, to talk about his storied career and devotion to making the Caribbean a better place for financial investment. Carter details the challenges the Caribbean still faces when attempting to adopt new, digital-based,...
fintechnexus.com
Often overlooked, Spanish fintech could be on the rise
In the declining European economy, teetering on the edge of recession, some say fintech could be the answer to its woes. However, performance varies wildly between the countries, and Spain possibly isn’t the first place that comes to mind regarding Europe fintech. Despite holding one of the largest economies...
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
TechCrunch
For immigrant founders in the UK, office hours with VCs are rocket fuel
This is just one of the (very minor) points of friction immigrants face when moving to a new country. Entrepreneurs who set up a business in a new country encounter more challenges. Lyubov’s own experiences as a Ukrainian immigrant in the U.K. gave her both great empathy for the trials immigrant founders face, and the belief that immigrants often make and build world-leading businesses.
WWD
Roblox Partners With Parsons on Metaverse Curriculum, Trend Report
Roblox, the virtual stomping grounds for Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and more, has a new fashion partner in The New School’s Parsons School of Design in Manhattan, New York. Roblox and Parsons School of Design’s new partnership brings a new metaverse elective course — and new research explaining why such classes are necessary. Roblox, the virtual stomping grounds for Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and more, has a new fashion partner in Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York City.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top...
