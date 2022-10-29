ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

WPRI 12 News

RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Large box truck catches fire from batteries in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A large box truck caught fire in Cranston early Wednesday morning. Cranston firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the fire at 167 Mills Street around 7 am. Mayor Ken Hopkins said one of the trucks was carrying lithium batteries, and they burnt a hole through...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
WRENTHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring

ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
ROCHESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street

(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95

A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
RICHMOND, RI

