Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Fire suppression inspection operations on Route I-195 Eastbound and Westbound to cause temporary lane closures
FALL RIVER – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced it will be performing inspection operations on the fire suppression systems located underneath Fall River City Hall over I-195 in Fall River. The work will be conducted from 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4.
Taunton Route 24/140 Detours to Disrupt Traffic as Bridges Demolished
TAUNTON — The state's transportation agency is announcing detours and lane closures on Rt. 24 and Rt. 140 in Taunton this week as work demolishing a series of bridges and related construction is now expected to take place through June 2027. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, work...
Weekend road closures ahead for Route 37 bridge replacement
Construction crews will be sliding new bridge decks into place at the Pontiac Avenue interchange, which will require detours in that area.
Valley Breeze
With new restaurants looking to come to NP, council explores more liquor licenses
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Various people are making significant investments to bring restaurants to North Providence even though they have no guarantee that they’ll be able to land a license to serve liquor, says one local councilman. Council President Dino Autiello told The North Providence Breeze that he thinks...
RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
ABC6.com
Large box truck catches fire from batteries in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A large box truck caught fire in Cranston early Wednesday morning. Cranston firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the fire at 167 Mills Street around 7 am. Mayor Ken Hopkins said one of the trucks was carrying lithium batteries, and they burnt a hole through...
ABC6.com
‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
whdh.com
Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
theweektoday.com
Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring
ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
Commuter rail line service suspended due to police activity in Brockton
Service on a commuter rail line was suspended Monday morning due to police activity. The Middleborough/Lakeville Line Train 005 has been suspended at Montello due to police activity on the right of way in Brockton, according to transit officials. A bus will accommodate passengers for further outbound service to Middleborough.
Turnto10.com
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
whdh.com
First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
3 rescued from Portsmouth boat fire
The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from an area of Narragansett Bay just west of Gould Island.
fallriverreporter.com
Three allegedly assaulted in Fall River, including 84-year-old Charlie Chase, when holding pro-police signs
Three people who were supporting police were allegedly assaulted this past weekend in Fall River, including an 84-year-old veteran who has been assaulted on multiple occasions. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Fall River Police Officers responded to the front lot of the Fall River...
newbedfordguide.com
New Hampshire State Police arrest Massachusetts woman after rollover accident
“On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at approximately 3:04 AM, Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 South in the vicinity of the Massachusetts state line in the Town of Seabrook. Preliminary investigation at the...
liveboston617.org
Woman Crushed at Carwash in Peabody Thursday Afternoon, Route 1 Shut Down For Medevac
At approximately 14:30 hours today, Thursday October 27 2022, Cataldo EMS, Peabody Fire and Police and Troopers from the Mass State Police all responded to reports of a major trauma at Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. When responders arrived on scene they located a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman who died after three vehicle crash remembered as amazing woman, mother, wife
One Massachusetts woman died, and another was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m., the Franklin Police and Fire Department responded to a three-car motor vehicle crash at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. According to Franklin PD, after an investigation,...
Police searching for missing Fall River teen
Fall River police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old.
fallriverreporter.com
One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95
A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
