Mansfield wins 3rd consecutive Class 2A state volleyball title

HOT SPRINGS − Mansfield won its third consecutive Class 2A state volleyball title and seventh overall by defeating rival Lavaca in three sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-16) on Saturday at Bank OZK Arena. Four of Lavaca's losses this past season have been to Mansfield.

Mansfield junior Alyson Edwards was named MVP with 17 kills and eight digs. Natalie Allison, the tournament MVP last season, finished her prep career with a triple-double: 12 kills, 24 assists, and 15 digs. The Tigers (27-3) will graduate seven seniors, including Madelen Jones, Cassidy Carlton, Sylynn Harris, Alayna Turner, Brookly Adams, Seven Sanderson and Serenity Brunson. Kaylie Pyles has been their coach since they were in eighth grade.

"To be with them that long and the past three years have been special," said Pyles. "From the summer practices, I knew this team would be special and the most talented we've had. Based on their play level during the summer, I knew we would be back at the state finals."

Mansfield freshman Kaylee Ward had 10 kills.

Emerson Schaefer paced Lavaca (23-6) with eight kills and 12 digs.

Mansfield made 11 trips to the state finals, winning seven, including three straight from the 2012-14 seasons when Pyles was a team member (2012-13). She also picked up her 100th career win in her fifth year as head coach at Mansfield.

"Winning a state title certainly feels a lot different as a coach than as a player," Pyles said. "There are things you don't think about as a player, and you have a different perspective as a coach. It's certainly way more rewarding to be able to coach these girls and give them a chance to experience winning a state title."

Fayetteville defeats Southside in straight sets

The Bulldogs (27-2) hadn't lost a single set to an Arkansas team all season, and that trend continued in the Class 6A finals: 25-19, 25-21, 25-18.

Southside (21-7) took the lead three times in the second set and even led 10-13 at one point. The Bulldogs rallied to go up 14-13.

Fayetteville's Kennedy Phelan, a Florida State commit, earned MVP honors with 37 assists, 18 digs, and seven kills.

Lydia Pitts paced Southside with 11 kills.

Baptist Prep wins first state title

Baptist Prep (36-6) won its first state title and kept the pressure on Hackett (28-2) to win the Class 3A crown, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22.

Abby Renshaw paced Baptist Prep with 12 kills and four service aces.

Mackenzie Freeman led Hackett with nine kills and 10 digs.

"I'm very proud of my kids for making it to the finals again," Hackett coach Madeline Freeman said. "We had an amazing year and didn't play the way we wanted in the finals. Unfortunately, that happens. We have a great group of four seniors leaving us, and they had three amazing trips to the finals."

This was the first time the two teams saw each other since last year's semifinals, where the Hornets defeated the Eagles in three sets.

Hackett has arrived in Hot Springs for the state finals for the past four years, winning the titles in 2019 and 2022.