Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 2, 2022
The moon and Mars have a flirtation going, each in an air sign, challenging the other to up their game, turn on the charm, test their talent for things like dry wit, coy banter and zesty conversation. Under this social sky, the digital realms will sing with fun, but the real thrill will be how easy it is to make a connection in person.
Horoscope For November 2022
What's in store for you in November 2022? Let's find out what the stars say. Astrology Star Sign. Horoscope Zodiac Signs Clock.Image by Sarah Lötscher from Pixabay. In November of 2022, many things could happen in your life. The stars have aligned in a way that suggests you should prepare for some significant changes. Regarding your love life, things could heat up or cool down, depending on where you are in your current relationship. If you're single, you may meet someone special who could become a long-term partner. Career-wise, this is an excellent time to make major moves and advance your goals. You'll have the support of the universe, so go for it!
Horoscope for Wednesday, 11/02/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The first request was a favor. The second one was an inconvenience. The third one says it's time to draw the line. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's unnerving to be thrust into the limelight, but don't worry. You'll rise to the occasion and give a stunning performance.
November 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
Good news from an astrologer: November skies are full of passion and joy. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look at what the stars have in store for the collective. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 8, coming after a recent solar eclipse, asks us to assess...
Your Horoscope This Week: 30th October to 5th November, 2022
The week ahead is going to be full of ups and downs. Mars retrograde commences on 30th October and lasts until 12th January in Gemini, lowering our current temperaments, libidos, and energy levels. Venus in Scorpio connects with the South Node of Destiny on 2nd November, urging us to connect and give our all to relationships. The energy changes a few days later, so prepare for a roller coaster of emotions. The sun aligns with the South Node of Destiny at the same moment Uranus retrograde and Venus oppose each other in Taurus, making 5th November an intense day. Expect to witness—or even be a part of— breakups and shake-ups in love and financial matters. This aspect isn’t for the faint of heart, so tread lightly before making decisions and then reassess once more. You’ll want to make impulsive choices, but try to take only calculated risks because you could have a change of heart again.
November 2022 Monthly Horoscope : Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
We all are hopeful about the month of november. Read our monthly horoscope to find out more about life, love, career, business, health and finance. Let us find out how the eleventh month of 2022 will be for all zodiac signs. Aries: 21 March - 19 April. November is going...
Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
These zodiac signs have the worst memory
If you forget things often, you know age has nothing to do with a good or bad memory. It’s one thing to let something slip off your mind once in a while, but forgetting most of the things frequently is just not ideal. Many mental health issues have forgetfulness as one of their prominent symptoms, but sometimes – it’s just your zodiac sign. As such, these four zodiac signs have the worst memory ever.
Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth
Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
Horoscope: Spirit animal based on each Zodiac sign
You're acting like an animal ... possibly this one (Photo by NICOLAS GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images) According to the signs if the Zodiac, there's a beast in all of us, though not necessarily a mythically ferocious type. What's your spirit animal? Let's take a look at each month ...Aries (March 21 - April 19) (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: LynxTaurus (April 20 - May 20) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: HorseGemini (May 21 - June 20) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: Chameleon Cancer (June 21 - July 22) (ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: OtterLeo (July 23 - August 22) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: LionVirgo (August 23 - September 22) (Photo by Luis Tato / AFP) (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: ElephantLibra (September 23 - October 22) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: FoxScorpio (October 23 - November 21) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: PenguinSagittarius (November 22 - December 21) (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times) Spirit Animal: Hummingbird Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: CrowAquarius (January 20 - February 18) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: OwlPisces (February 19 - March 20) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Spirit Animal: Dolphin11
Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
Zodiac signs who have anger issues
Being around people who have short tempers or get easily agitated is one of the most challenging tasks of our lives. It’s like you don’t know what might set them off or cause a fight. While we all go a little mad at times, there’re some people who are always angry even at the tiniest of inconveniences in life. These four zodiac signs are some of them.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Creative Talents Are Shining & Inspiration Is On the Way
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
These zodiac signs can’t hold their liquor
Some people go through their drinks slowly, taking the occasional sip to make sure they keep the right amount of buzz for the night, says Thrillist. Others, however, knock back drink after drink to barrel right into alcohol-induced uninhibition, letting loose a lot more than expected!. While everyone loves to...
The most deceitful zodiac signs
If humans were machines, these zodiac signs would come with a default ‘deceive people’ setting. We all want to meet people who’re always honest, life isn’t really always that fair. Some people have honest and pure intentions towards us, while others have ill will. No matter if it’s a white lie or a full-fledged elaborate lying scheme, these zodiac signs are the most deceitful:
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because an Eclipse Is Helping Them Their Potential
We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it? In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will...
These zodiac signs have the sharpest tongues
When people want to be honest about something, they often think carefully about how to relay their opinions so they don’t hurt others’ feelings. However, some signs won’t hesitate to tell it like it is, which can make them come off as critical, harsh or straight-up vicious. They don’t care about the consequences of their words—what matters to them most is getting their truth out, so they can be pretty confrontational.
Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point
You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
Your Gemini November 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Gemini personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full November 2022 horoscope. Welcome to November, Gemini. Last month, your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, ended its retrograde, setting the...
These are the vainest zodiac signs
It’s healthy to have confidence in yourself—after all, if you don’t believe in what you can do, you won’t ever reach your true potential. Still, some people take this further, crossing fully into arrogance, says BestLife. They love talking about themselves, and they’re typically not interested in what you have to say—in their eyes, they’re far more intriguing than everyone else around them.
