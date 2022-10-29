Read full article on original website
Candidate for District 21 Associate Judge says campaign was sabotaged by fake mailers
Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — An associate district judge candidate in Garvin County says her campaign has been sabotaged by fake mailers. The flyers claim she is being supported by President Joe Biden and other influential democrats. Laura McClain says the race for associate judge is nonpartisan and says...
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national attention, may soon be back in a courtroom. According to court documents, the Comanche County District Attorney submitted a motion for a new trial for 58-year-old Karl Fontenot after the Pontotoc County District Attorney submitted a request to be disqualified on the case.
New Lawton fire marshal selected
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want has been recently promoted. He has a pretty important job which includes fire prevention and finding out the cause of a fire. Fire marshals aren’t the first on the scene of a fire, but their job is important as they...
New proposal could allow 320-foot cell phone tower in Wichita Mountains
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — A new proposal could allow a 320-foot cell phone tower to be placed within the Wichita Mountains. Are you an avid hiker or maybe just enjoy nature? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for input from avid hikers on a proposal to put a cell tower in the Wichita Mountains.
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
BURNS FLAT, Okla. — An international company will soon call Oklahoma home. Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat, in Washita County. “Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with...
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are searching for a pair of non-native animals spotted earlier this year. Over the summer, Refuge officials say four Barbary Sheep were seen moving through the area. They say the animals may have escaped from an exotic game ranch...
Public comment sought in Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge cell tower proposal
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fish and Wildlife Service is looking for the public’s thoughts on the possibility of constructing a cellular communications tower in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The proposed project would help improve the area’s access to emergency communications, as well as providing fiber optic...
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested
ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Fire and police units...
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
First Alert Forecast (10/29 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Light lingering showers will pop-up for eastern counties in Texoma, eventually clearing out to the east by midday following a moving upper-level low. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but will be gradually decreasing from the west, becoming mostly clear by this evening. Highs today will be in the low 60s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. For those trick-or-treating in Lawton later today, expect some clouds but otherwise clearer skies with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will range in the upper-to-mid 50s through the evening, so have an extra layer underneath any costumes or wear a light coat to keep warm when outside.
Firefighters battle late night blaze in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters spent the night battling a blaze in Altus on Thursday after a fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of South Fowler. Sources said the fire was in advanced stages, with smoke and flames visible from a distance. Wind gusts and rain...
Local bail bondsman Maxie Green arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Troubled Wichita Falls bondsman Maxie Green is back behind bars after he was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. According to the arrest affidavit, in January 2022, Texas Rangers began investigating Green after they received information about his involvement in smuggling Undocumented Immigrants (UDIs) from the border […]
Mother arrested after child tests positive for meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering her child after both tested positive for meth. According to the arrest affidavit, Lindsey Collins was arrested after she and her child tested positive for methamphetamine. On June 6, 2022, Child Protective Services made a report with the […]
Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?
I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
Victim of Welch Street murder identified
The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night's murder on Welch Street.
Police: ‘He stole the kitchen sink, too’
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls burglar with 25 arrests gets a new charge for allegedly stealing several items, including the kitchen sink. According to the arrest report, on Sept. 9, 2022, JMCP Property Investments called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a burglary at one of their rental properties on Avenue N. […]
