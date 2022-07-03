It’s going to be Game Three, take two of the 2022 World Series tonight at Citizen’s Bank Park. On Halloween night, we got the bad news. A delay can only hurt Houston, as it gives the very top of Philadelphia’s rotation an additional day of rest. Normally it wouldn’t elicit so much as a groan from the collective Astros faithful, as every pitcher on Houston’s roster is normally a cut above the rest of baseball’s. We’ve come to realize, however, that Justin Verlander’s World Series funk is painfully real. Likely headed to his third career Cy Young Award, he’s now collected a lifetime 0-6 record with a 6.07 ERA.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO