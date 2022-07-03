Read full article on original website
Famous Philadelphia pizza shop refuses to serve Astros players and staff
The Houston Astros tried to order from a famous Philadelphia pizza shop while in town, but the shop refuses to serve players and staff. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander didn’t give Philadelphia a warm welcome upon arrival, and Philadelphia didn’t give the Astros one, either. When the Astros tried to order catering for the team and staff from the famous Angelo’s Pizzeria, the store owner “said no to them.”
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral
This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
World Series Game 3 Postponed
Games six and seven will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Houston if necessary. Clearly, this nullifies the important Astros advantage in pitching depth. They are celebrating the rain in Philly.
World Series: MLB Should Get Rid of 2-3-2 Playoff Series Format
Since 1984, Major League Baseball has used a 2-3-2 playoff format in the World Series. After nearly 100 years, it's time for a change. MLB should do away with the 2-3-2 format and welcome a 2-2-1-1-1 format, like the NBA uses.
Meet Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr.’s Wife, Kara McCullers
Lance Graye McCullers Jr., a baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, has trouble containing the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series. Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers, recently spoke with a media channel. She revealed how she handles criticism and the superstitions she relies on before each of her husband’s matches. However, followers want to know more about Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers. So we reveal the full background of the MLB player’s wife in this Kara McCullers wiki.
Oops! All Astros: Richel Del Rosario
Oops! All Astros is a series that aims to review every player to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 campaign. Richel Del Rosario is the 100th player in our Astros seasonal review. A six-foot, 191 lb. infielder / outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR, Rosario signed with the Astros for $300,000 on January 15, 2021. Born on February 27, 2004, he’s got a while yet before he’s no longer a teenager.
Astros Get Pounded in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0
It’s not that the Astros can't still win this series down 2-1. But the direction of this team has to change quickly if they do. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Lance McCullers was terrible tonight. He gave up seven runs on five home runs in 4.1 innings pitched. The Phillies were sitting on curves, and tonight the McCullers breaking ball had no bite and found the middle of the plate..well...enough times to find the seats five times.
Oops! All Astros: Fabricio Reina & Waner Luciano
We take a look at another pair of ballplayers from Houston’s system in 2022. Fabricio Reina is a six-foot-three, 175 lb. right-handed reliever from Maracay, VZ. Born on February 26, 2000, he signed his first pro deal on a development deal with the Astros on March 22, 2017. Reina...
Astros Crawfish Boil: November 1, 2022
It’s going to be Game Three, take two of the 2022 World Series tonight at Citizen’s Bank Park. On Halloween night, we got the bad news. A delay can only hurt Houston, as it gives the very top of Philadelphia’s rotation an additional day of rest. Normally it wouldn’t elicit so much as a groan from the collective Astros faithful, as every pitcher on Houston’s roster is normally a cut above the rest of baseball’s. We’ve come to realize, however, that Justin Verlander’s World Series funk is painfully real. Likely headed to his third career Cy Young Award, he’s now collected a lifetime 0-6 record with a 6.07 ERA.
