ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marceline, MO

Marceline softball wins Class 2 championship; Rock Bridge cross country teams claim district titles

By Missourian Staff
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. On Thursday, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, according to a MoDOT news release.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Chillicothe driver seriously injured in accident outside of Cameron

DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest One In Carroll County

A Ludlow man was arrested Saturday in Carroll County. State Troopers arrested 21-year-old Hunter K Shipley for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right side of the road. He was processed and released.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SMOKE SEEN FROM UTILITY POLE IN MARSHALL

A brief power outage was reported in the north part of Marshall after smoke was seen coming off a utility pole. According to Marshall Municipal Utilities General Manager Jeff Bergstrom, a capacitor rack was seen smoking on a utility pole near Conagra. The cause of the damage has not been identified, but it is believed to have been caused by a bird.
MARSHALL, MO
Columbia Missourian

Candidates for newly competitive 50th District split on education

Democrat Doug Mann and Republican James Musgraves, the candidates vying to represent the Missouri House of Representatives’ 50th District, offer voters two different approaches to education policy. The race is expected to be more competitive than in years past. Because of redistricting, the 50th has shrunk to include only...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations

A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Families harvest memories at the Peach Tree Farm near Boonville

The Arnetts have owned the Peach Tree Farm for 36 years. It’s where they raised their children, where they make their money selling fresh peaches, and in the fall they open their home to visitors from around Missouri. With pumpkin patches, apple picking, hay rides, farm animals, and plenty...
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Debris from Wooldridge fire still sits on road one week later

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The empty shell of cars and the rubble from homes still lay along the roads in the Village of Wooldridge one week after the major brush fire damaged the town. "The financial toll that we just took was at least $80,000," said Jessica McComb. McComb was just one of many people The post Debris from Wooldridge fire still sits on road one week later appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
kttn.com

Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon

A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
MEMPHIS, MO
abc17news.com

Shots fired reported north of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Randolph County man sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting deputy in March

A Moberly man is sentenced for shooting a deputy earlier this year. Jason Garner pleaded down last week to second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk of serious injury. Garner was sentenced Monday to seven years on the assault charge and four years on the resisting arrest charge. However, he’ll be allowed to serve both sentences concurrently.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
theactiveage.com

Small-town roots a big deal to me and J.C. Penney

Over the years, when asked where I was from, I would answer: “Hamilton, Missouri.” Occasionally I would add: “It’s the birthplace and hometown of J.C. Penney!” There was a time when ninety-nine percent of those I was in conversation with at least knew J.C. Penney, the store, if they did not actually know there was James Cash Penney, the man.
HAMILTON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Halloween

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 69 calls for service Monday, including providing assistance with traffic for BOOFEST in downtown Chillicothe. 7:54 AM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street & Mohawk Road for a two-vehicle accident. Both drivers were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further medical attention.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy