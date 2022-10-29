Read full article on original website
elonphoenix.com
Doyle Tabbed as CAA Golfer of the Week
RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University golfer Matthew Doyle has been selected as the Colonial Athletic Association's Men's Golfer of the Week, as announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2. Doyle earned his best career college finish at the Grandover Collegiate, Elon's final event of the fall, over...
UNC’s Caleb Love says goodbye to Jordan 11 shoes he wore during Tar Heels’ Final Four run
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced
The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
North Carolina Man's 'Heart Was Racing' After Scoring $200,000 Lottery Win
The lucky man's wife didn't believe he won at first because he's "always playing jokes on her."
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
Video of soccer star Hope Solo’s NC arrest released
When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
Petty GMS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway II
Ty Dillon, No. 42 US Space Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was a really tough outing for our No. 42 race team at Martinsville. Qualifying near the back didn’t do us any favors, and having to start that deep really made us a sitting duck to be lapped early on. We fought some handling challenges throughout the day, and Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the guys took some big swings at it, but unfortunately our race got cut short due to an issue with the brakes. It was a great experience to represent all of the US Space Force on our Camaro this weekend. We’ve got one more race as a group together next weekend in Phoenix and I know everyone is going to try to end the season on a high note.”
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
WDBJ7.com
City of Radford approves future purchase option of 80-acre site
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 6-month option agreement with Virginia Castings, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, was approved by the City of Radford for the future purchase of an 80-acre site. The city says this agreement will allow for updated and additional environmental research on the Foundry site. At...
‘Heart was racing’: Greensboro man plans to buy new house with $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bryan Lofton, of Greensboro, says he plans to use his $200,000 lottery win to buy a new house, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This comes at the perfect time for us,” Lofton said. “We are currently in the middle of searching for a home to buy.” Lofton, 39, […]
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WDBJ7.com
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s clothing shop is opening in Uptown Martinsville. Forever Young celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. The kids’ resale shop buys gently used clothes and sells them at discounted prices. This is the 50th business to open in Uptown...
wallstreetwindow.com
Level Up Martinsville/Henry County Summit Keynote Telly Tucker: The Danville Story
From the 2022 Martinsville-Henry County Community Summit: Level Up MHC Telly Tucker, President of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Va., talked about The Danville Story and how the River District began its revitalization. He talks about development and branding initiatives that took place there. There are similarities to what is going on in Martinsville Uptown and what took place in Danville’s “River District” downtown area. Check out his talk in this video.
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad
After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
