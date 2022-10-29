Read full article on original website
Susan Rodas
2d ago
Does Not even Look like her Face! I guess too much Surgery or Injections or BOTH! I say Fake POOFY and YUCK!
Reply(2)
9
HippyGirl1313
3d ago
her daughter and son got their looks from her! She looks amazing, her daughter is like a mini me! Beautiful!
Reply
9
Nancy Wilson
2d ago
Cindy Crawford...by far the most beautiful, stunning, gorgeous supermodel of all time!!!
Reply(4)
10
Related
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!
Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos
Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Tiring' Of Prince Harry And The Couple May Split In 2 Years: 'This Is Enough'
If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, the former Suits actress is “tiring” of her husband, and could be seeking an “exit plan” in the not-so-distant future! Yikes!
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath
Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either). Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
King Charles To Ban Prince Harry From Coronation If His Memoir Shades Queen Consort Camilla
Though no one knows exactly what bombshells Prince Harry will drop in his upcoming memoir, a source believes that if he portrays his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, in any negative light, he could kiss goodbye any chance of ever reconciling with King Charles. The insider even alleged that if Harry...
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
64-Year-Old Andie MacDowell Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress For Paris Fashion Week
Age is just a number and 64-year-old Andie MacDowell is all about proving just that – especially at Paris Fashion Week this season. The branch of the event scheduled for fall kicked off on September 26 and ended October 4, and in that time, MacDowell was seen unabashedly strutting along in a dress with a high slit that showed off her sculpted legs.
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
Pinup Model Bettie Page Looked for Love During Her Iconic Career: Get to Know Her 3 Ex-Husbands
In the early ‘50s, Bettie Page captivated Hollywood with her beauty as one of the most popular pinup girls of the era. The model was married three times during her successful career before walking away from the spotlight for good. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late icon’s ex-husbands.
Lori Harvey Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Ensemble
Lori Harvey owned the night in this red look for Paris Fashion Week.
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
NBC News
529K+
Followers
59K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 29