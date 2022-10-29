Read full article on original website
chicowildcats.com
Six ’Cats Capture All-Conference Honors Ahead of CCAA Semis
The Chico State women's soccer team boasted one of the top defenses in all of Division II this season, and Wednesday those efforts were recognized as part of the announcement of the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) All-Conference team. Six Wildcats were honored: defender Nicole Fairbanks is a First Team pick; goalkeeper Emma Hofmann, midfielder Brynn Howard, and forward Susanna Garcia are Second Team selections; and forwards Piper Matson and Mackenzie Gill garnered honorable mention.
chicowildcats.com
Wildcats in Las Vegas Wednesday to take on Lady Rebels
The official season opener for the Chico State women's basketball team is less than two weeks away, but the Wildcats still have a little unfinished business to attend to. This Wednesday the 'Cats' wrap up their two-game exhibition slate in Las Vegas against the team's second straight Division I opponent, taking on the Lady Rebels of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Tipoff at Cox Pavilion is set for 6:30 p.m.
Another close encounter with large shark in the waters off Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE -- For the third time this year, there has been a close encounter between someone in the water and a large shark off the shoreline in Pacific Grove.Fortunately, this time the surfer escaped injury.Authorities said the latest encounter took place at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Monday. A surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured.The board was being tested to potentially determine the shark species.Signs will be posted to notify the area of the...
Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. […]
ediblemontereybay.com
Alvarado on Main Soft Opens This Week
That may not read like breaking news for Alvarado on Main, which is now open to the public in Oldtown Salinas, adding the latest element to the Alvarado Street Brewery dynasty. After all, that’s been the operating philosophy for ASB from the beginning. But it is literally the case for...
KSBW.com
Video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling in the Monterey Bay
MONTEREY, Calif. — Video from a Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour shows orcas and humpback whales interacting in Monterey Bay. According to the videographer, Evan Brodsky, the video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling. Humpbacks normally avoid killer whales, but they can sometimes attack orcas if they interfere with their...
Man attacked by shark in Otter Point speaks out after Experience.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE NOV. 1 2022 at 5:30 p.m. -- “I think he had his mouth open and was expecting me to be a soft seal,” shark attack survivor Jim Affinito said. “So he hit me with his nose but then the board's kind of unyielding flat surface hit him in his nose. The post Man attacked by shark in Otter Point speaks out after Experience. appeared first on KION546.
beniciamagazine.com
Nuts and Bolts: Big Creek Lumber
Ten years ago, Benicia lost a valued business when Dolan’s Lumber closed shop; this made building a fence or deck much more difficult for weekend warriors and contractors as the closest lumber yards were big box stores not necessarily known for quality. So, it is my pleasure to share with you some good news: A lumber company with a redwood sawmill and its headquarters in Santa Cruz County has moved into the area bringing with it not only extensive experience, it stocks some of the best redwood available to the North Bay! The company is Big Creek Lumber and they just acquired O’Connor Lumber & Ace Hardware in Vallejo!
wpitechnews.com
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in the Bay Area
San Jose Area experienced of the largest earthquakes in the past decade, reports minimal damage. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the San Jose area this past Tuesday at around 11:42 AM. It was followed by lower magnitude shocks later in the evening. This earthquake was the highest magnitude event in the Bay Area since the 6.0 Napa Earthquake in 2014. While the earthquake rattled the area, no significant damage was reported and only minimal damage was caused by the event.
montereycountyweekly.com
Surfer safe but shaken after a shark crashes into his board from below. In an odd twist, he's connected to a local shark bite survivor.
Lifelong surfer Jim Affinito is convinced a shark wanted to eat him for Halloween dinner. The Prunedale resident was enjoying a surfing session on Monday, Oct. 31, with no other surfers around on a beautiful late autumn afternoon off of Otter Point in Pacific Grove. At age 50, he has surfed many times in those same waters since he was a teenager.
Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
SFist
Imposter Student Caught Living In Stanford Dorm, Had Been Living On Campus at Least a Year
A pretty odd story that has the makings of a streaming series just unfolded on the Stanford University campus, where a pretend student from Alabama had convinced pretty much everyone around him that he was enrolled at the school and lived in one of the dorms. A non-student whom the...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Hikes in Santa Cruz, California | Trails in Mountains and Ranches
From awe-inspiring trails through ancient redwoods to breathtaking coastal hikes, here is a selection of some of the best hikes in Santa Cruz for your next trekking adventure. As the birthplace of mainland surfing in the US, Santa Cruz is known for being the home of surf culture, with few able to resist the allure of the beaches.
Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 6:09 PM: Monterey County Sheriff's Office told KION that they have lifted the lockdown at Alvarez High School. Nobody at the school was hurt or injured. Original Story Our reporter at the scene has said that Alvarez High School is on lockdown due to an active The post Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Artist volunteers time to paint new mural at Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas held its annual harvest festival on Saturday to raise money for supplies and field trips. On the same day, they had a special surprise. A local artist, Edgar Reynoso, stopped by to paint a new mural for the school. He...
Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey
An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the […]
KSBW.com
Shooting hoax prompts Salinas schools to be put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon
SALINAS, Calif. — North Salinas High School, Rancho San Juan High School, Everett Alvarez High School and the Salinas Education Center were placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter on campus on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. According to the Salinas Union High School District, the calls...
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
KSBW.com
Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High
CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
