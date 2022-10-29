Ten years ago, Benicia lost a valued business when Dolan’s Lumber closed shop; this made building a fence or deck much more difficult for weekend warriors and contractors as the closest lumber yards were big box stores not necessarily known for quality. So, it is my pleasure to share with you some good news: A lumber company with a redwood sawmill and its headquarters in Santa Cruz County has moved into the area bringing with it not only extensive experience, it stocks some of the best redwood available to the North Bay! The company is Big Creek Lumber and they just acquired O’Connor Lumber & Ace Hardware in Vallejo!

