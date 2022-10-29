Read full article on original website
emueagles.com
Women's Hoops Prepares for Home Exhibition with Northwood
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team, under the guidance of seventh-year Head Coach Fred Castro, is set to face Northwood University in an exhibition game Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game is free of charge for all fans who would like a first-hand look at the 2022-23 women's team.
emueagles.com
Soccer's O’Farrell Named All-MAC Second Team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022 postseason awards for women's soccer today, Nov. 1, with two members of the Eastern Michigan University program earning accolades. In a vote of the conference's coaches, sophomore Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic) was selected to the 2022 All-MAC Second Team while rookie Hannah Thompson (Schoolcraft, Mich.-Schoolcraft) was voted to the 2022 MAC All-Freshman Team.
emueagles.com
EMU's Scott Wetherbee Named to NCAA Baseball Committee
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee has been named to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Wetherbee will serve on the committee that provides administrative oversight of the Division I Baseball Championship, including the College World Series. His term of service on the committee will begin immediately and continues through August 31, 2023.
emueagles.com
Tomasek Earns Third MAC Player of the Week Honor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University sophomore punter Mitchell Tomasek (Columbus, Ohio-Worthington Kilbourne) collected Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the league announced today, Oct. 31. It marks the third time in his career he has garnered the accolade, all of which have come during the current campaign.
OHSAA football Division II regional preview: Hudson, Walsh Jesuit meet again in second round
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second straight year, Hudson and Walsh Jesuit meet in the second round of the playoffs. For Walsh, the similarities don’t stop there. The Warriors just beat Maple Heights on Friday at home for the second straight year to begin the OHSAA Division II football playoffs.
OHSAA football Division I regional preview: Wadsworth healed up for rematch vs. Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Ries cannot wait for Friday. Wadsworth’s junior tackle took in the Grizzlies’ first-round win last week against Elyria with his fellow linemen and grinned at the thought of a rematch with Medina in the OHSAA Division I, Region 1 quarterfinals. “Our starting quarterback...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Akron, Ohio
Akron is one of Ohio’s largest cities and is in the northeast, about halfway between Canton to the south and Cleveland to the north. Akron is home to one of the state’s top public universities, and there is quite an impressive list of things to do in Akron.
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
whbc.com
WEEK 2 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS: You’ll find them HERE
These games are set for Friday, November 4th. Kickoff at 7:00pm.
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
Na'Kia Crawford's alleged killer set to stand trial in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Oct. 3, 2022. Adarus Black, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford more than two years ago, is set to stand trial in Akron. The trial is expected to...
wksu.org
Five takeaways from Akron Public Schools Superintendent Fowler-Mack's State of the Schools
Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said the state of Akron Public Schools is “strong” Tuesday during annual remarks at the State of the Schools, presented by the Akron Press Club, although she made it clear the district is still facing challenges coming out of the pandemic. Here are some takeaways...
whbc.com
5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
Akron proposes ordinances requiring CO detectors after woman killed in leak
One week after a carbon monoxide leak killed a woman at an apartment complex, city leaders met and began discussions to require carbon monoxide detectors in new and existing homes and apartments.
Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls could be gone by 2026 under plan
The Gorge Dam has been a site to behold in Cuyahoga Falls since 1911, but many believe the time has come to remove the man-made structure from nature.
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
