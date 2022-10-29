ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
emueagles.com

Women's Hoops Prepares for Home Exhibition with Northwood

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team, under the guidance of seventh-year Head Coach Fred Castro, is set to face Northwood University in an exhibition game Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game is free of charge for all fans who would like a first-hand look at the 2022-23 women's team.
emueagles.com

Soccer's O’Farrell Named All-MAC Second Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022 postseason awards for women's soccer today, Nov. 1, with two members of the Eastern Michigan University program earning accolades. In a vote of the conference's coaches, sophomore Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic) was selected to the 2022 All-MAC Second Team while rookie Hannah Thompson (Schoolcraft, Mich.-Schoolcraft) was voted to the 2022 MAC All-Freshman Team.
emueagles.com

EMU's Scott Wetherbee Named to NCAA Baseball Committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee has been named to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Wetherbee will serve on the committee that provides administrative oversight of the Division I Baseball Championship, including the College World Series. His term of service on the committee will begin immediately and continues through August 31, 2023.
emueagles.com

Tomasek Earns Third MAC Player of the Week Honor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University sophomore punter Mitchell Tomasek (Columbus, Ohio-Worthington Kilbourne) collected Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the league announced today, Oct. 31. It marks the third time in his career he has garnered the accolade, all of which have come during the current campaign.
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Akron, Ohio

Akron is one of Ohio’s largest cities and is in the northeast, about halfway between Canton to the south and Cleveland to the north. Akron is home to one of the state’s top public universities, and there is quite an impressive list of things to do in Akron.
ocj.com

Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
Ohio Capital Journal

Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade

Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so.  The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
WKYC

Na'Kia Crawford's alleged killer set to stand trial in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Oct. 3, 2022. Adarus Black, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford more than two years ago, is set to stand trial in Akron. The trial is expected to...
whbc.com

5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
