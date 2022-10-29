Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Carol Rang, 82, of Mio
Carol Lynn Rang age 82, passed away unexpectedly October 28th at Grayling Mercy Hospital, She was surrounded by family. Carol was born September 4, 1940, in Caro, Michigan, to Estelle and Orville Wilson. Carol was an only child. Carol was a 1957 graduate of Mio AuSable School, in which she...
Up North Voice
Richard Densmore, 87, of Hale
Richard Lloyd Densmore, a resident of Hale, MI, passed away in Tawas, MI on October 26, 2022. Richard was born to Harold and Joyce (Walding) Densmore on May 19, 1935, in Emmett, MI. After graduating from high school, he worked for the Chrysler Corporation until he retired in 1992. Richard...
Up North Voice
Randy Lamont, 67, of Au Gres
Randy (Randall) Lamont passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born on December 20, 1954 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Carole J. (Harrington) Zanner and Richard W. Lamont. Randy was raised by his mother Carole and step-“dad” Louis H. (Bud) Zanner in Au Gres, Michigan.
Up North Voice
‘Witches Day Out’ held in Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE- The “Witches Day Out” was held the weekend of October 21st with the Psychic Fair and Shopping Bizarre held at the Northern Center.
Up North Voice
Hale Middle School volleyball 2022
HALE – This year’s middle school volleyball team had new coaches Chelsie Trombaly and Candace Young. They weren’t the only ones new at it; some 7th and 8th graders were new and said they had many skills set to learn for this year’s season. The returning players had many great strides and growth made from last season.
Up North Voice
Hale Color Run a huge success
HALE – Beginning with one of Michigan’s chillier days, the Hale Color Run turned out to be a huge success! With 91 runners leaving the event covered in color and smiling faces, the community was able to raise over $5,514 for our teachers to put towards their classrooms and monthly recognitions! Thank you to our Hale Fire Department, Iosco County Fairground board, Township department, Rose City Office, Hale NHS kids, Hale Cross Country, dunkees, parent volunteers, I Want that Kettle Corn, Fresh Kitchen, and Hale staff. This event could not have been possible without everyone!
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
The Ghost Town of Lodi (or is it Orange?) in Kalkaska County, Michigan
The Michigan community of Lodi – yep, just like in the CCR song – can be found in Kalkaska County in Orange Township. The township was settled by three men, one of them being Orange A. Row, who the township was named after. The actual town of Orange...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant firefighters put out blaze in westside homes
A fire that damaged two homes on Mt. Pleasant’s west side that took three hours to bring under control remains under investigation the morning after it happened. Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. Monday for a fire reported at 1006 Bruce Street, one block west of Riverside Cemetery.
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: October 31 – November 6, 2022
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Up North Voice
New bookstore opens in Grayling
GRAYLING – The Hidden Nook Book Sellers in Grayling is now open and ready to read. Rae and Liam Gosling would like to see you in the near future at their new store. They will feature a little something for everyone, with family story hour on Saturday mornings and those books you just can’t stop reading. Hours will start out Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 207 E Michigan Avenue, Grayling and call with your book emergencies 989-745-6464.
abc12.com
30-year-old dies in skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pinconning man died after a skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City last week. Police responded to the hospital maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of someone trapped. The Tawas City Police Department found hospital maintenance...
Morning Sun
Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
Up North Voice
Man stabbed in attempt to free woman
HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
wsgw.com
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
WNEM
TV 5 News Update: Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 1
Bay County high schoolers get to work for Rotary Club's Vocational Days. Juniors and seniors job shadowed various industries Tuesday. A mother is relieved after she found out her hard work to get Wyatt's Law passed is now coming true. Stabbing victim speaks out against domestic abuse. Updated: 3 hours...
WNEM
Man dies in workplace incident at Tawas hospital, police say
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a workplace incident at a Tawas hospital. The Tawas City Police Department responded to a call reporting there was a person stuck inside a maintenance garage at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. Police Chief...
Morning Sun
Hometown grieves loss of 18-year-old CMU student who died in U.S.-127 crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
WGMD Radio
Boat Beaches After Hitting the Rocks Near Bay City
A boating accident Saturday evening is under investigation by DNREC marine police. Indian River Emergency personnel were called just before 7:30 after a Parker boat ran into the rocky rip rap near Bay City and ended up on the grassy area in the beach area. The three mariners on board refused additional medical attention.
wsgw.com
Suspect arraigned in Bay City standoff
The 77-year-old Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last Thursday is facing charges. Harold Nielsen brandished a shotgun when police arrived at just after 12:30 Thursday on a felony arrest warrant, and to serve an eviction notice, resulting in a standoff that ended just after 5 p.m. On Friday, Nielsen was charged with not only the original three-counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after threatening a court officer earlier in the week, but he was charged with an additional count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting an officer.
