Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
Yardbarker
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions
In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
Detroit Lions Have Fired Assistant Coach This Monday
The mess that is the Detroit Lions' defense is making a much-needed change this Monday. Dan Campbell and the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant following another abysmal defensive performance on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carved up the Lions' ...
You Can Buy The Detroit Lions For Just 2.4 Billion Dollars
The Ford Family has been the owner of the Detroit Lions since 1963, just 10 years after the Lions won its second consecutive NFL Championship and its third championship overall. The Lions would go on to win another title in 1957 and that's the last time Detroit played in a...
Yardbarker
Patriots Week 8 Report Card In 22-17 Win Over The Jets
The Patriots evened their record at 4-4 by beating the Jets with Bill Belichick passing George Halas with his 325th career victory as a head coach, moving into second place all time. But after the game and into Monday, Belichick went out of his way to praise QB Mac Jones.
Detroit News
NFL picks, Week 9
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread. Bianchi: Eagles (best bet) Niyo: Eagles (best bet) Wojo: Texans. Panthers +8.5 at Bengals. Rogers: Panthers. Bianchi: Panthers. Niyo: Bengals. Wojo:...
Yardbarker
Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals couldn't quite get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the same old song and dance for Kyler Murray and company, failing to get anything going offensively until the second half. Sunday was the 13th game in a row where Arizona didn't score an opening drive TD, the longest such streak in the league.
Detroit News
Wojo: Lions and Jared Goff still linked on a path to futility
Detroit — One pass a bit too long. One pass a bit too short. One pass perfect, but dropped. From one play to the next, from one half to the next, from one game to the next, you never know for sure what you’re getting from the Lions and Jared Goff. But you usually know how it’ll end. This was an offensive explosion followed by an implosion, accompanied by the always-dependable defensive collapse. If you’re looking for something different, or enlightening, you’ve come to the wrong place and you follow the wrong team.
FOX Sports
Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start
DETROIT (AP) — In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions, he’s had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8...
Detroit News
'It was a track meet': Lions stumble in second half, fall to high-flying Dolphins
Detroit — The Lions offense rediscovered its early-season groove, but last week's defensive improvements proved to be little more than a mirage. Despite jumping out to a 14-point lead and holding a 10-point advantage at the half, the Lions were unable to hang on against the Miami Dolphins, falling 31-27 at Ford Field on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Lions Worked Out CB Troy Pride & WR Rico Gafford
Pride, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him in May. He was waived by the Panthers in July after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.
Yardbarker
Lions to honor franchise legend with first statue
The Detroit Lions have never previously had one of their players immortalized with a statue, until now. The Lions announced during halftime of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday that Barry Sanders will be the first player in franchise history to get a statue. The statue will be at Ford Field.
Detroit News
Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108
Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
Detroit News
Top-100 guard George Washington III commits to Michigan basketball
Two weeks ago, Michigan men’s basketball didn’t have a single commit in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines received their second pledge in 13 days when top-100 guard George Washington III announced his college decision in an Instagram post. Washington, a 6-foot-2 shooting...
Detroit News
Pistons snap five-game skid with win over defending champion Warriors
Detroit — In what was perceived as the most unlikely game to win at this juncture of the Pistons’ brutal schedule, they weathered a 36-point third quarter by the reigning NBA champions with their own offensive explosion. Detroit produced 37 points of its own in the third quarter...
Detroit News
Oakland women's coach back on job, eager to see what new faces bring
Rochester — There are a lot of new faces for the Oakland women's basketball team this season. In some ways, one of them is head coach Jeff Tungate. Tungate is entering his 10th season on the job, but over the last four years, he's missed nearly 50 games because of back and neck surgeries, plus a bout with COVID-19. He missed the final 21 games of last season after undergoing neck surgery that left him unable to speak for more than a month.
Comments / 1