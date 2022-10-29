Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Forfeits Winning Season After Rule Violation
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Just days removed from celebrating a stellar regular season that included a second consecutive Pacific League championship, the Burbank High School varsity boys’ water polo team is now lamenting a successful campaign that never was after an unspecified CIF Southern Section rule violation came to light.
myburbank.com
Burbank High Boys Water Polo Forfeits Season
In the pool, the Burbank High boys’ water polo team captured the regular season and Pacific League tournament titles. But the Bulldogs were not selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs when the pairings were released over the weekend as Burbank has forfeited all regular season games.
College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Unhappy News
USC topped Arizona on Saturday night, but head coach Lincoln Riley was furious with the officiating. The Trojans first-year head coach was furious - and rightfully so - after the officials made a huge blunder at the end of the first half. Riley went off on the refs when they...
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 9 in college football rankings
The Pac-12 has five ranked teams once again. With No. 23 Oregon State entering the AP Top 25 College Football Poll for the first time since 2013, the Pac-12 has as many ranked teams this week as the SEC. USC moved up one spot to No. 9 after their 45-37 win over Arizona. The Trojans are joined ...
prescottenews.com
Gilpin resigns as Chino Valley High School Head Coach
Michael Gilpin, Head Coach of the varsity football team at Chino Valley High School, announced his resignation from the program effective October 29, 2022. Gilpin has been the school’s head coach since 2019-2020 and will continue to teach at Chino Valley High School. “We appreciate his work with our...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history
The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
toddrickallen.com
The Kebab Shop Landing In El Segundo
The Kebab Shop is taking over the one of the spaces at 460 N PCH in El Segundo. Expect the fast/casual Mediterranean eatery to offer a menu of “seasoned kebabs hand-carved from a vertical rotisserie or grilled over an open flame”, falafel, salads, and sides. The rapidly expanding chain has locations across California, Texas, and Florida, and is also opening new local restaurants in Atwater Village, Northridge, and Seal Beach.
In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway
Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot
Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
foxla.com
Falling cell phone hits girl in face while on Six Flags roller coaster; 2nd incident in 2 months
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A family is asking for answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face by a flying cell phone while riding the new Wonder Woman rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain earlier this year. The incident happened over the summer on Aug. 2. Emily Kreisberg,...
KCET
Lost Cemeteries of Early L.A.: The Forgotten Burial Sites of the City's Earliest Settlers
The inevitable has awaited every Angeleno since the founding of the Pueblo in 1781. In their grief, family and friends prepared a final resting place for those who had died. The resting place might be the local equivalent of Boot Hill or a quiet hillside overlooking the Sonoratown barrio. This being Los Angeles, there was nothing final about it, however.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
thehowleronline.org
New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl
The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
monrovianow.com
A Moment in Monrovia History: The Flood of 1938
February 1938 Flood. Looking southwest from where the Vons building stands now toward the buildings behind 131 W Palm, 135 W Palm and 138 W Palm and the First Christian Church, built at Primrose and Palm on the Rehrman's property. From the Rehrman collection. See full details here. For more...
lastheplace.com
Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?
With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
