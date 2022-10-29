ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Forfeits Winning Season After Rule Violation

First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Just days removed from celebrating a stellar regular season that included a second consecutive Pacific League championship, the Burbank High School varsity boys’ water polo team is now lamenting a successful campaign that never was after an unspecified CIF Southern Section rule violation came to light.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank High Boys Water Polo Forfeits Season

In the pool, the Burbank High boys’ water polo team captured the regular season and Pacific League tournament titles. But the Bulldogs were not selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs when the pairings were released over the weekend as Burbank has forfeited all regular season games.
BURBANK, CA
prescottenews.com

Gilpin resigns as Chino Valley High School Head Coach

Michael Gilpin, Head Coach of the varsity football team at Chino Valley High School, announced his resignation from the program effective October 29, 2022. Gilpin has been the school’s head coach since 2019-2020 and will continue to teach at Chino Valley High School. “We appreciate his work with our...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history

The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toddrickallen.com

The Kebab Shop Landing In El Segundo

The Kebab Shop is taking over the one of the spaces at 460 N PCH in El Segundo. Expect the fast/casual Mediterranean eatery to offer a menu of “seasoned kebabs hand-carved from a vertical rotisserie or grilled over an open flame”, falafel, salads, and sides. The rapidly expanding chain has locations across California, Texas, and Florida, and is also opening new local restaurants in Atwater Village, Northridge, and Seal Beach.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
KTLA

In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway

Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot

Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens

In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
thehowleronline.org

New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl

The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA.com

Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition

A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
BURBANK, CA
monrovianow.com

A Moment in Monrovia History: The Flood of 1938

February 1938 Flood. Looking southwest from where the Vons building stands now toward the buildings behind 131 W Palm, 135 W Palm and 138 W Palm and the First Christian Church, built at Primrose and Palm on the Rehrman's property. From the Rehrman collection. See full details here. For more...
MONROVIA, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing

The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
TUSTIN, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita

Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
LOS ANGELES, CA

