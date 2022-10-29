ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

clarksvillenow.com

West Creek High football and their seniors go out with win, leave blueprint for 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The West Creek Coyotes hosted the Commandos of Hendersonville on Friday in the final week of football’s regular season. Although West Creek had already been eliminated from playoff contention, the boys from Peachers Mill went out with a bang on Senior Night. They toppled the Commandos, 30-21, claiming their first ever win in the 6A classification.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state

Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wgnsradio.com

Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
jsuchanticleer.com

JSU's Music Mondays: "A golden opportunity"

The JSU Jazz Department combines their ensembles and combos to perform on Music Mondays. Held at a variety of locations, Music Mondays showcases the Jazz Department’s talent and creates a positive atmosphere. According to Wesley Lewis, a student at JSU who plays alto saxophone and bass guitar in the...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wkdzradio.com

Illinois Men Charged After Attack On Hopkinsville Man

Two Illinois men have been charged after they reportedly assaulted a man during an attempted robbery at a Hopkinsville hotel Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Nathaniel Clark and 19-year-old Braxton Lidaywa assaulted 63-year-old Edward Breathitt and tried to take his car at a hotel on Richard Mills Drive. During...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has a high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives...
NASHVILLE, TN

