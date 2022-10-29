Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
stadiumjourney.com
Martin Family Stadium at Albert-Daly Field – William & Mary Tribe
Located in Williamsburg, Virginia, the College of William & Mary is one of the oldest universities in the United States. Founded by King William III and Queen Mary II of England in 1693, William & Mary predates the founding of the country by almost a century. Only Harvard University is older. W&M’s athletic programs are known as the Tribe, and they compete in the Colonial Athletic Association.
WATCH: Bobcat visits Hampton Roads backyard
A wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a bobcat sighting in a Suffolk neighborhood.
WTVR-TV
Pharrell says SOMETHING IN THE WATER is returning to Virginia Beach: ' I need to come back home'
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing his SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL back to Virginia Beach in 2023. The 13-time Grammy winner broke the news Wednesday during his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. Passes for the festival, which will take place Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30,...
Long-awaited Aquaplex opens in Hampton after construction delays
Hampton's new Aquaplex celebrated its grand opening Saturday. It was a long-awaited opening due to construction delays.
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
It's back: Pharrell Williams announces 'Something in the Water' will return to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Something in the Water is back in Hampton Roads!. On the second day of his Mighty Dream business forum in Downtown Norfolk, Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced that his "Something in the Water" music festival will return to Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Councilmember...
Virginia Business
Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development
'Gatekeepers' delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
New stores opening at Williamsburg outlet mall
Just in time for an uptick in holiday shopping, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets has announced the addition of several new stores.
Charges Withdrawn in Norfolk Shooting That Killed Reporter
Charges Withdrawn in Norfolk Shooting That Killed Reporter
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center, no suspect descriptions confirmed yet
Local activist calling for change after multiple fights break out at Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change. In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school […]
Driver crashes into telephone pole, flips car, gets out and runs away
NORFOLK, Va. — A motorist hit a power pole on E. Ocean View Avenue and flipped the car they were driving before running to another car and driving away around 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The crash knocked over a telephone pole causing an estimated $5,000...
Woman found dead on 36th St in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a woman was found dead in Newport News over the weekend.
Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Carver Ave. in Virginia Beach
Police are now investigating following a shooting that left a teen in Virginia Beach with critical injuries.
WAVY News 10
Nightingale called after truck hits camper, catches fire after running off I-64 in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Nightingale medevac helicopter landed on eastbound Interstate 64 in Hampton after a fiery crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. just west of the LaSalle Avenue exit and closed all eastbound lanes. Virginia State Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a...
3-year-old shot in Chesapeake drive-by
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A three-year-old was "grazed" by a bullet in the second drive-by shooting in 24 hours in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon, the Chesapeake Police Department said. Just before 1:45 p.m., CPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Farmer Lane for a report of a shooting. Once there,...
WAVY News 10
60-plus shell casings found after Portsmouth shooting that left 1 dead
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting last month that left one man dead and another severely injured. Avery Peoples was apprehended on October 16 and charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, among other crimes.
Large groups on dirt bikes, ATVs create dangerous situations on local roads
Norfolk city leaders say isn't a new problem. It's been discussed with city council, police and the city manager.
Virginia Beach voters receive text messages that lead to confusion
Some voters in the city received text messages from a group called "Voting Futures" directing them where to vote, but the text message has misleading information, according to the Voter Registrar.
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Comments / 0