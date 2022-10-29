Located in Williamsburg, Virginia, the College of William & Mary is one of the oldest universities in the United States. Founded by King William III and Queen Mary II of England in 1693, William & Mary predates the founding of the country by almost a century. Only Harvard University is older. W&M’s athletic programs are known as the Tribe, and they compete in the Colonial Athletic Association.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO