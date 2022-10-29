ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stadiumjourney.com

Martin Family Stadium at Albert-Daly Field – William & Mary Tribe

Located in Williamsburg, Virginia, the College of William & Mary is one of the oldest universities in the United States. Founded by King William III and Queen Mary II of England in 1693, William & Mary predates the founding of the country by almost a century. Only Harvard University is older. W&M’s athletic programs are known as the Tribe, and they compete in the Colonial Athletic Association.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development

'Gatekeepers' delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

3-year-old shot in Chesapeake drive-by

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A three-year-old was "grazed" by a bullet in the second drive-by shooting in 24 hours in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon, the Chesapeake Police Department said. Just before 1:45 p.m., CPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Farmer Lane for a report of a shooting. Once there,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

60-plus shell casings found after Portsmouth shooting that left 1 dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting last month that left one man dead and another severely injured. Avery Peoples was apprehended on October 16 and charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, among other crimes.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy