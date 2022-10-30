Read full article on original website
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit
Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, alleging that “they hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
Kim Kardashian mistakenly turns up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ no-costume party dressed as Mystique
Kim Kardashian’s Halloween costume this year turned heads at Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party this weekend – but for the wrong reason. The reality star was dressed from head to toe as Mystique from X-Men, complete with a blue latex full body costume, blue face paint, red wig and yellow contact lenses.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Month
Honestly, these pictures are pretty incredible.
Adele Will Have You Saying "Oh My God" Over the True Pronunciation of Her Name
Rumor has it that you've been mispronouncing Adele's name. The Grammy-winning singer set the record straight on the true pronunciation of her moniker during a recent Q&A in celebration of her "I Drink Wine" music video. While answering questions, the 34-year-old praised one particular fan for properly sounding out her name.
Simone Biles Responded Perfectly To A Person Who Trolled Her Tweet About Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
