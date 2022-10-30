ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit

Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, alleging that “they hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
Adele reveals how to pronounce her name correctly

Adele told fans in a recent Q&A that most people pronounce her name wrong. During a fan Q&A to celebrate the release of her I Drink Wine music video, the British singer shared with the audience that her name is frequently mispronounced. While answering a question, she applauded a fan...
