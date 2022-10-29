ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Piers Morgan Just Called Out Prince Harry And Meghan Markle As 'B-List Wannabes' Who Need To Stop 'Trashing' The Royal Family

Piers Morgan has once again made his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle known! For his latest tirade against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the 57-year-old Piers Morgan Uncensored host has accused them of “trying to steal the royal family’s thunder” for releasing their new official photographs just two days after King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton released theirs. Yikes!
What Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Off-Duty Life in Windsor Is Really Like Following Their Move

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a big move from London to Windsor over the summer, choosing to base their family in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds rather than Kensington Palace in London. As they settle into a more quiet life away from the city, People got intel from sources about what the new Prince and Princess of Wales’ day-to-day is like when they aren’t on the royal event circuit.
King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Revealed

King Charles III reportedly has a very odd nickname for Meghan Markle. In her book The New Royals, royal expert Katie Nicholl reports that the new monarch calls the former Suits actress "tungsten" as a term of endearment. The nickname came about in Markle's early days as a working member, just ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
