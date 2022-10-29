Read full article on original website
Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings
We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale starts Monday, Nov. 7 with new events each week
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale is returning for 2022 with three separate savings events starting every Monday in November! Then, on Nov. 28, the Walmart Cyber Monday event takes place. Each...
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Walmart early Black Friday sale 2022: The top holiday deals in tech, home, fashion and more
The deals have already started rolling in at Walmart as it ramps up for its “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale. Although Walmart’s “Deals for Days” sale doesn’t kickoff online until Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET, the retailer is already dropping prices.
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days returns starting November 7
Target kicked off its Black Friday sale earlier than ever and jump-started the holiday shopping season with all sorts of discounts. Walmart isn’t quite ready to begin with its own holiday discounts yet but did announce that its “Black Friday Deals for Days” event will be returning.
Walmart CEO says its stores being open on Thanksgiving 'is a thing of the past'
Walmart CEO John Furner recently said keeping stores open on Thanksgiving is "a thing of the past." Some companies, Walmart included, closed stores on Thanksgiving in the past few years because of the pandemic, but others may follow suit well into the future. Between online shopping, deals coming earlier in...
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
Walmart announces holiday shopping schedule and early sales – including a key day all stores will be closed
AS holiday shopping moves earlier each year, Walmart has announced its sales event will now take place two weeks before Thanksgiving. Walmart US CEO John Furner told Today that the company plans to do things differently this year. Instead of starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the company will begin...
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
