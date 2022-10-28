Fans visited the Fillmore to see pop singer Jake Scott perform live on his Lavender Tour. Scott kicked off his tour in San Diego on Oct. 15 and traveled to Charlotte on Oct. 26 to perform at the venue. Before going on tour, the singer explained in an earlier interview with the Niner Times that he "played in Charlotte three different times, and it might be his favorite city in America to play in" and "the people who are there in Charlotte just love music. That's always such an energetic crowd."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO