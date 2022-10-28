Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
Niner Times
Charlotte women's soccer falls to Western Kentucky in regular season finale
The Charlotte women's soccer team suffered a defeat at Western Kentucky (WKU) on Friday, Oct. 28, falling 1-0. This was the final regular season for the 49ers. Charlotte finishes the season with a record of 3-10-4 and a conference record of 2-6-2. Despite the loss, the 49ers are the No. 8 seed and make the Conference USA tournament.
Niner Times
Goalkeeper Brenna Murray proves she can do it all on and off the field
Charlotte women's soccer goalkeeper Brenna Murray has stepped into the starting role for the 49ers this season. The redshirt junior from Raleigh, N.C., has a high standard of excellence for herself on and off the field. Murray is pursuing her B.S. in Exercise Science and a minor in Linguistics. In...
Niner Times
No. 22 Charlotte men's soccer falls to FIU in 3-2 decision on senior night
The No. 22 Charlotte men’s soccer team dropped a close match against FIU on Friday, Oct 28. The 49ers lost the contest 3-2 on senior night. The 49ers now find themselves with a record of 8-4-2 on the year with one more game left. Charlotte has a conference record...
Niner Times
Charlotte women's golf finishes No. 16 at the Battle at the Beach
On the weekend of Oct. 28-30, Charlotte women's golf finished at No. 16 at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The 49ers sent five of their players to Mexico after the quick turnaround from the Charlotte Invitational. Those players were Kaiyuree Moodley, Shelly Chen, Maia Samuelsson, Polina Marina and Caitlin Evans-Brand.
Niner Times
Opinion: Parking passes are too pricey
Parking passes are something most students have to end up purchasing. Is the cost worth it? When coming to class, finding a parking spot is difficult. Even if you leave earlier than usual to make it to class on time, the time it takes to find a spot may make you late. Parking passes are too expensive for many students to be able to afford when there are other costs to cover and not enough spots to park in.
Niner Times
Jake Scott performs at the Fillmore
Fans visited the Fillmore to see pop singer Jake Scott perform live on his Lavender Tour. Scott kicked off his tour in San Diego on Oct. 15 and traveled to Charlotte on Oct. 26 to perform at the venue. Before going on tour, the singer explained in an earlier interview with the Niner Times that he "played in Charlotte three different times, and it might be his favorite city in America to play in" and "the people who are there in Charlotte just love music. That's always such an energetic crowd."
Niner Times
Early voting held at UNC Charlotte for Nov. 8 Election
Early voting for Nov. 8, 2022, election is taking place in UNC Charlotte's Cone University Center in room 111 until Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. Anyone registered in Mecklenburg County is allowed to cast their ballots. If citizens live on campus, show proof of a housing account and student ID to any elected official. If citizens live off campus, show student ID and proof of residency. Individuals can register to vote and vote on the same day.
Niner Times
Rally for Human Rights takes place at UNC Charlotte
The Iranian Student Association (ISO) hosted a march on campus to protest the Islamic regime in Iran from Cato Hall to Woodward Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 26. A similar rally also took place at Romare Bearden park on Oct. 22. The march took the group around the Uptown block and a tableau in the middle of the park.
Comments / 0