Arizona is poised to take the next step in the climb: getting back to Final Four, winning it all

Eastern Progress
Aggressive Arizona Wildcats blow out Division II Western Oregon in 91-61 exhibition win
Azuolas Tubelis needed only 33 seconds to jumpstart the fun, grabbing a steal that led to Wildcats’ first basket of their 91-61 exhibition win over Division II Western Oregon on Tuesday at McKale Center. Then he scored 19 points of his own, dunking three times and recording two steals...
abc17news.com
No. 18 Arizona’s Ramey suspended first 3 games
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona guard Courtney Ramey will be suspended the first three games of the season for participating in a non-certified per-draft camp last spring. The school announced Monday that Ramey lost an appeal for taking part in the seniors-only Portsmouth Invitational in April. Ramey will be able to play in No. 18 Arizona’s exhibition game against Western Oregon on Tuesday, but will have to sit out games against Nicholls, Southern and Utah Tech. The Portsmouth Invitational was designed for seniors who had exhausted their college eligibility, but Ramey’s participation was a bit of a gray area because the NCAA gave players an extra COVID-19 year. The camp was not played the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns.
azdesertswarm.com
Texas transfer Courtney Ramey suspended for first 3 games with Arizona
A key addition to Arizona’s lineup won’t be available for the first three games of the regular season. An athletic department spokesman has confirmed that guard Courtney Ramey, a graduate transfer from Texas, has been suspended by the NCAA for the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein initially reported the news on Monday afternoon:
Eastern Progress
Arizona soccer, volleyball teams both win at home
The Arizona Wildcats soccer team improved to 4-0-1 in its past five matches and kept its postseason hopes alive with a 4-1 rout of visiting Oregon on Sunday. Jordan Hall scored in the 33rd and 50th minutes for UA, while Nicole Dallin (21st minute) and Desiree Foster (89th) also scored in the Senior Day win.
azdesertswarm.com
California athlete Nicholas Fernandez includes Arizona in top 5
The early signing period for college football is a little over a month away, and as of now Arizona has 18 players committed for the 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats have room for a few more prospects, one of whom could be a two-way standout from the Los Angeles area.
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting another Pac-12 men’s basketball title
The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.
Eastern Progress
Photos: No. 10 USC out-slugs Arizona, 45-37, at homecoming football game
The Arizona Wildcats trade the Trojans punch-for-punch, but come up just short, 45-37, for homecoming at Arizona Stadium in Tucson October 29, 2022. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: Recapping the Trojans 45-37 win over the Wildcats in Tucson (replay)
Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino along with intern Jack Smith breaking down the Trojans bounce-back victory over the Wildcats in Tucson. USC had a bye week to heal up after the physical road loss to Utah but was still without the services of wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, linebackers Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth, rush end Korey Foreman and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees. Even though Arizona is an overmatched opponent on paper, losing your top-two receivers, top offensive lineman and top linebacker on the road would be challenging for most teams.
allsportstucson.com
Baja Arizona Notes: Jason Fackler Celebration of Life, National Champion Amanda Cunha, Alina Nunez breaks 1,000 Kills, Desert Christian Baseball Camp and Flowing Wells Hall of Fame
AMANDA CUNHA IS THE BLIND GOLF WOMEN’S NATIONAL CHAMPION. In her first tournament as a Wildcat, Amanda Cunha won the US Blind Golf National Championship. Canyon del Oro senior Alina Nunez broke into the 1,000 Kill club (1,097) this past week. She joins former Tucson standout Mia Sokolowski (1,514), former Catalina Foothills standout Lauren Rumel (1,237), former Tanque Verde standout Ainsley Malis (1,104), former Cienega standout Stephanie Mendivil (1,100) and former Ironwood Ridge standout Aunesty Jantz (1,067).
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Fire Announces Executive Program Graduates
The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) is celebrating the graduations of Assistant Chief Mike Carsten, Deputy Chief Paul Moore, and Deputy Chief Vera Wuerfel from the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association’s (AFCA) inaugural Chief Executive Officer Program (CEOP). This program was developed by the AFCA with input from city and town...
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as he was also a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
Prop 130 would give more veterans property tax exemptions
Arizona law only gives property tax exemptions to disabled veterans who lived in Arizona before they entered the service but this proposition would expand to all disabled veterans living in Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Three pedestrians hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. The TPD said one...
americanmilitarynews.com
22 people in Tucson charged with firearms trafficking
Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the indictments of 22 people from Tucson who they say were illegally purchasing firearms in the United States and smuggling them into Mexico. Twelve individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 21, while 10 people were indicted on Sept. 15 with various...
Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home
A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the sighting on camera.
