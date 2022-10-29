Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dooley doesn’t think final score against JSU properly represents actual margin between teams
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Oct. 29, was a day to forget for anyone affiliated with Southern University, as the Jaguars suffered a shutout loss to one of their most hated rivals. Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers rolled to a 35-0 victory over Eric Dooley and his...
footballscoop.com
What happens in FCS if Deion Sanders, Jackson State finish off unbeaten regular season?
Their scoring defense is tops in the Football Championship Subdivision, by more than 2 points less than No. 2 Princeton. Their offense is sixth in FCS scoring at more than 40 points per game. Jackson State, Deion Sanders's undefeated Jackson State, is putting together an historically successful campaign on the...
WLBT
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
SU Football Shuts Out Southern, Starts Season 8-0 for First Time in Program History
ESPN’s College GameDay came to Jackson State for the first time ever. Fans arrived as early as 6:00 a.m. for the 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. broadcast. All on air broadcasters for ESPN GameDay predicted JSU to defeat Southern in the SWAC rivalry matchup. All of them turned out to be correct, as Jackson State football […]
vicksburgnews.com
VJHS girl’s basketball team took win over Byram on Monday
Vicksburg Junior High School girl’s basketball team grabbed a 38-33 win over Byram Middle School on Monday. The Missy Gators started the game off slow by trailing 11-2 in the first quarter. They picked things up in the second quarter as Kensley Henderson and Raylyn Parson got off a couple of shots with VJHS trailing 16-12 at halftime.
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State Claims #1 Seed in SWAC Soccer Tournament
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| The Jackson State University women's soccer team will be the #1 seed in the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Soccer Tournament, the conference announced Saturday. Grambling State (5-1-3 SWAC) lands the #2 seed, followed by #3 Southern University (5-3-1 SWAC) and #4 Alabama State (4-2-3 SWAC). Alabama State...
Should Deion Sanders leave Jackson State for the Power Five?
Perhaps there is no hotter coaching candidate than current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. “Coach Prime” has raised the profile of HBCU football, specifically the Jackson State Tigers. Sanders has made JSU the gold standard of Black College Football in less than three years on the job.
WATCH: Punches thrown, hair pulled in wild fight during LSU, Ole Miss women’s soccer match
A tense soccer match turned into a brawl with punches and hair-pulling in the first round of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament between the teams of Ole Miss and LSU.The match was in double overtime when LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis, who were both fighting for the ball, started fighting each other.
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, October 31
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric...
WLBT
JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
WTOK-TV
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay made their first trip in program history to Jackson State University on Saturday. Getting the national attention from from GameDay was a big moment for coach Primetime and all that he has done with the Tigers. Head coach Deion Sanders said, ”We...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest
By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Southern Digest
Decades of Trimming and Achieving: SULC honors Longtime Barber, Irvin, Sr.
The Southern University Student BAR Association Diversity Committee presented the “Creating a More Respectful World” award to Robert J. Irvin, Sr., a barber for 58 years of service. Irvin Sr. along with his wife, three children and siblings are all alumni of Southern University. Mr. Irvin is the...
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries after Southern and Jackson State game
JACKSON, Miss. - Multiple cars had their windows broken and were ransacked during the Southern and Jackson State football game Saturday. According to WABT, the parking lot where the cars were burglarized was nearly a mile away from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium where the game was played. The news...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
Comments / 0