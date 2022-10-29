ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VJHS girl’s basketball team took win over Byram on Monday

Vicksburg Junior High School girl’s basketball team grabbed a 38-33 win over Byram Middle School on Monday. The Missy Gators started the game off slow by trailing 11-2 in the first quarter. They picked things up in the second quarter as Kensley Henderson and Raylyn Parson got off a couple of shots with VJHS trailing 16-12 at halftime.
VICKSBURG, MS
gojsutigers.com

Jackson State Claims #1 Seed in SWAC Soccer Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| The Jackson State University women's soccer team will be the #1 seed in the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Soccer Tournament, the conference announced Saturday. Grambling State (5-1-3 SWAC) lands the #2 seed, followed by #3 Southern University (5-3-1 SWAC) and #4 Alabama State (4-2-3 SWAC). Alabama State...
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Should Deion Sanders leave Jackson State for the Power Five?

Perhaps there is no hotter coaching candidate than current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. “Coach Prime” has raised the profile of HBCU football, specifically the Jackson State Tigers. Sanders has made JSU the gold standard of Black College Football in less than three years on the job.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, October 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest

By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS

