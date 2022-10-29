ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Local middle school therapy dog to continue working after owner retires

By By ILEANA HUNTER
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XabQz_0irnY60s00

IDAHO FALLS — Laurel Trimble, who has worked as attendance secretary for Rocky Mountain Middle School for 27 years, will retire in February. While Trimble will not be working for the district anymore, her dog, Annie, will continue to come to school, working with many of the students Annie has grown to love.

Annie, an Aussiedoodle with an Australian shepherd mother and a poodle father, began working as a therapy dog in the middle school and Praxium Mastery Academy when she was only 6 months old. She turns 4 in December.

“It was a long process getting the idea of a therapy dog approved, it took over two years,” Trimble said. “It was just something I really wanted to do before retiring. I wanted to find a way to give back to the school and students which have given so much to me.”

Having a therapy dog allowed in school took a lot of work on Trimble’s part and she jumped through many hoops to make it happen.

She first had to take the idea to the school board who had to approve it and create new policies and procedures, the district’s lawyers then had to be involved, the principal discussed the idea with teachers throughout the school, and then after all of that, she still had the challenge of finding the perfect dog, Trimble said.

Annie’s trainer told Trimble that out of about 100 dogs, sometimes only one would make the cut and be the right dog for the job.

“We were just so extremely lucky to find her and she is perfect for the school,” Trimble said. “I don’t think any other dog could do what she does for those kids.”

Before Annie could enter the school as a therapy dog, she had to complete extensive training and she still undergoes weekly training. Annie, a certified therapy dog, has gone through multiple obedience classes and has a Canine Good Citizen award from the American Kennel Club.

Annie is the only therapy dog in either Bonneville Joint School District 93 or Idaho Falls School District 91. Her arrival at Rocky Mountain could not have come at a more opportune time as she has helped the students and staff through the added stress from all the changes that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though every teacher uses Annie differently in their classrooms, many said that Annie is great for kids who are uncomfortable reading or testing, or have anxiety or trouble sharing their feelings with a school counselor and might not have the support they need from home.

“They can pet Annie and she can love the kids with no judgment,” said Laurie Treat, personal management and life skills teacher at Rocky Mountain Middle School. “A lot of kids don’t get the love they need in the morning, some of them don’t know if anyone cares that they left the house. She can love them unconditionally.”

It does not matter what the kids are going through, it does not matter if they are in wheelchairs, on crutches, if they’re having a bad day, she will be there for all of them, Trimble said.

Teachers within the school have also spent time with Annie after hard days of their own.

“We want them to know that someone cares and loves them unconditionally and one of those individuals is Annie,” Trimble said. “I used to walk in the building and people would tell me good morning and talk to me but now it’s all about Annie, they are so excited to see her and they can feel love from her. She has been an amazing addition to the school.”

Students throughout both schools love Annie and can’t wait to start their mornings knowing she will be there with them during their school day.

“I have a lot of problems with anxiety and stuff like that and it is so good for me to have a dog there with me to make me feel comfortable and to be there for me,” said Brooklyn Porter, an eighth-grader at Praxium Mastery Academy.

Both students and staff are sad to see Trimble go but are grateful to continue feeling the calming and loving presence of Annie in the building.

“Having Annie in the school really means a lot to the students. She helps remind them that today is a new day, Annie comes in and visits every morning and she helps them have a happy start to the morning,” said Joy Gleave, a teacher at Praxium Mastery Academy.

Trimble pays for all of Annie’s necessities such as food, training and vet bills and wants her to continue to fulfill her purpose.

“I did not just get Annie for a pet, I got her for a reason, and so I don’t want her to stop doing what she loves. She wants to be here, this is her second home, and I won’t take that away from her,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire

East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg

REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial begins for local man accused in shooting death behind Planet Fitness

IDAHO FALLS – The trial for an Idaho Falls man accused of second-degree murder began Tuesday. Jake Eilander, 37, appeared clean-shaven, as opposed to his thick-bearded mugshot, during his first day of trial. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder on June 17, after the alleged shooting death of 44-year-old Ulysses Rangel behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls on March 30.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahoednews.org

Nov. 8: A $266.1 million school election day

Just three Idaho school districts will ask their patrons to OK requests for local funds Nov. 8, but one of the requests is the biggest school bond issue Idaho has ever seen. Voters in the Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Fremont County school districts will decide on a combined total of $266.1 million in local funds to cover various expenses and projects, including Idaho Falls’ plan to build a new high school and two new elementary schools.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gallery: Photos of the trunk or treat in Ammon Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – The annual trunk or treat at Chick-fil-A in Ammon came off without a hitch Saturday, despite being rescheduled from its earlier date of Monday, Oct. 24 due to inclement weather. EastIdahoNews.com was there decked out in a “Candyland” theme. Hundreds of kids descended on...
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Thursday The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will be hosted by Lookout Credit Union, inside the Omni Building at 275 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, from 5 to 7 p.m. thursday. Dr. Jeb Schenk will talk about his “Pow Wow Dancers of the...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trick or treat? Halloween events happening all over eastern Idaho

Halloween is almost here and many events are happening in east Idaho over the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com will be at Chick-fil-A in Ammon on Saturday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30. Come by and see us. Here are some other events happening in your neighborhood. Pocatello. Oct. 29, 10 a.m. –...
POCATELLO, ID
KIVI-TV

In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.

To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

On Top Adventure is at the top of its adventure game

In just two years, On Top Adventures has not just found a niche for outdoor enthusiasts but has seen demand double in the local market. So much so that its side hustle keeps needing to upgrade spaces. Jeff Clark spent eight years in the United States Air Force where he started his 30-year career in HVAC services. His wife, Cynde, has a medical background but also spent many years as...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy