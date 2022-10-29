Local middle school therapy dog to continue working after owner retires

IDAHO FALLS — Laurel Trimble, who has worked as attendance secretary for Rocky Mountain Middle School for 27 years, will retire in February. While Trimble will not be working for the district anymore, her dog, Annie, will continue to come to school, working with many of the students Annie has grown to love.

Annie, an Aussiedoodle with an Australian shepherd mother and a poodle father, began working as a therapy dog in the middle school and Praxium Mastery Academy when she was only 6 months old. She turns 4 in December.

“It was a long process getting the idea of a therapy dog approved, it took over two years,” Trimble said. “It was just something I really wanted to do before retiring. I wanted to find a way to give back to the school and students which have given so much to me.”

Having a therapy dog allowed in school took a lot of work on Trimble’s part and she jumped through many hoops to make it happen.

She first had to take the idea to the school board who had to approve it and create new policies and procedures, the district’s lawyers then had to be involved, the principal discussed the idea with teachers throughout the school, and then after all of that, she still had the challenge of finding the perfect dog, Trimble said.

Annie’s trainer told Trimble that out of about 100 dogs, sometimes only one would make the cut and be the right dog for the job.

“We were just so extremely lucky to find her and she is perfect for the school,” Trimble said. “I don’t think any other dog could do what she does for those kids.”

Before Annie could enter the school as a therapy dog, she had to complete extensive training and she still undergoes weekly training. Annie, a certified therapy dog, has gone through multiple obedience classes and has a Canine Good Citizen award from the American Kennel Club.

Annie is the only therapy dog in either Bonneville Joint School District 93 or Idaho Falls School District 91. Her arrival at Rocky Mountain could not have come at a more opportune time as she has helped the students and staff through the added stress from all the changes that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though every teacher uses Annie differently in their classrooms, many said that Annie is great for kids who are uncomfortable reading or testing, or have anxiety or trouble sharing their feelings with a school counselor and might not have the support they need from home.

“They can pet Annie and she can love the kids with no judgment,” said Laurie Treat, personal management and life skills teacher at Rocky Mountain Middle School. “A lot of kids don’t get the love they need in the morning, some of them don’t know if anyone cares that they left the house. She can love them unconditionally.”

It does not matter what the kids are going through, it does not matter if they are in wheelchairs, on crutches, if they’re having a bad day, she will be there for all of them, Trimble said.

Teachers within the school have also spent time with Annie after hard days of their own.

“We want them to know that someone cares and loves them unconditionally and one of those individuals is Annie,” Trimble said. “I used to walk in the building and people would tell me good morning and talk to me but now it’s all about Annie, they are so excited to see her and they can feel love from her. She has been an amazing addition to the school.”

Students throughout both schools love Annie and can’t wait to start their mornings knowing she will be there with them during their school day.

“I have a lot of problems with anxiety and stuff like that and it is so good for me to have a dog there with me to make me feel comfortable and to be there for me,” said Brooklyn Porter, an eighth-grader at Praxium Mastery Academy.

Both students and staff are sad to see Trimble go but are grateful to continue feeling the calming and loving presence of Annie in the building.

“Having Annie in the school really means a lot to the students. She helps remind them that today is a new day, Annie comes in and visits every morning and she helps them have a happy start to the morning,” said Joy Gleave, a teacher at Praxium Mastery Academy.

Trimble pays for all of Annie’s necessities such as food, training and vet bills and wants her to continue to fulfill her purpose.

“I did not just get Annie for a pet, I got her for a reason, and so I don’t want her to stop doing what she loves. She wants to be here, this is her second home, and I won’t take that away from her,” she said.