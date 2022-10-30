Read full article on original website
Dustin Johnson says winning $35.6 million and sweeping LIV's triple crown was not good enough
DORAL — For Dustin Johnson, making more than $35 million in five months on the LIV Golf Series didn't quite reach his expectations. "It was pretty good," the Jupiter resident said. "I feel like it should have been a lot better. My season, I played good. I didn't play my best." ...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
Golf Digest
Pat Perez’s revenge, Paulina Gretzky’s team spirit and the best golf-themed Halloween costumes you didn’t see
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are exhausted after a weekend of raking leaves and a record-setting Halloween of giving away candy—1,600 pieces isn’t the most we’ve ever handed out, but to be wiped out in less than three hours? Crazy. (I see you...
Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, defending champ Viktor Hovland headline strong field at 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
The PGA Tour will visit its fourth country this season when it hosts the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba starting Thursday. It’s a strong field getting ready to tee it up at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. For those of us who are...
golfmagic.com
Everyone is saying the same thing after watching latest Tiger Woods clip
Tiger Woods returned to the golf course as part of TaylorMade's 'Masked Swinger' Halloween video on Monday afternoon, but golf fans were all left wondering the same thing after viewing the clip. TaylorMade got five of its biggest PGA Tour athletes - Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler...
Golf.com
Solving the mystery of Justin Rose’s custom blank irons
It was only fitting that on Halloween, Justin Rose decided to share a little treat with golf nerds everywhere by showing off a new set of custom irons in his Instagram stories. If there was any doubt that these were a personal set for Rose, the custom JR logo along...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack
Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
LIV gets no world ranking points and it’s starting to show
LIV Golf filed its application for world ranking points a month after it played its first event, and none was awarded for the inaugural season as the Official World Golf Ranking considers it. The effect of not earning ranking points — except for two majors and a few European tour...
Golf.com
Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!
Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson made $35 million on LIV Golf Tour, but "didn't play his best"
Dustin Johnson said his first season on the LIV Golf Tour "could've been better" despite winning over $35 million and becoming both the individual and team champion in Miami. The two-time major winner was confirmed as the best individual player on top of the points list at Trump National Doral, before celebrating the 4 Aces victory in the Team Championship.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' former golf coach splits with LPGA Tour star
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Sean Foley has parted ways with former Ladies World No.1 Lydia Ko over "logistical reasons". Ko, 25, teamed up with Foley in the summer of 2020 as she went in search of her game having gone more than two years without a victory. She would...
Lydia Ko, instructor Sean Foley part ways after successful two-year run
Lydia Ko parted ways last month with instructor Sean Foley. The former world No. 1 took to Instagram to make the announcement, noting that they decided to go their own ways as a coach and player for “logistical reasons,” but that Foley will always remain a close friend and mentor.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss confirms twist to 2023 season as he teases FOUR new recruits
LIV Golf's inaugural $255m season in the books and it appears that Pat Perez may have had the last laugh. Attention will now turn to 2023 where LIV Golf will rebrand to the LIV Golf League with as many as 60 players involved. There will be 14 stops globally and...
Golf.com
2022 World Wide Technology Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
The stars of the PGA Tour are in Mexico this week for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship resulted in an exciting tournament with a worthy winner in Seamus Power. But the field was lacking in star power. Not so with this week’s event in Mayakoba.
Dressed for Success: Seamus Power at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Seamus Power held onto his 54-hole lead and won the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday. Power defeated Thomas Detry by one shot and took home $1.17M in the process. He also joined Jon Rahm, Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley as 2022 PGA Tour winners who rep TravisMathew apparel. We’ve...
Golf Digest
Seamus Power hangs on for victory in Bermuda, and offers a lesson in winning ugly
Treading water doesn’t really get you anywhere, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t an important endeavor. Ask Seamus Power, who managed to keep from sinking in the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship just long enough to claim his second victory on the PGA Tour. Taking...
