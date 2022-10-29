ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How postponed World Series Game 3 impacts Astros vs. Phillies schedule, puts MLB on collision course with NFL

MLB was hoping that it wouldn't have to postpone any of its World Series games. It did not achieve its goal in 2022. Poor weather in Philadelphia has caused Monday night's Game 3 between the Astros and the Phillies to be postponed. As a result, the entire series will be impacted, and it puts MLB in a position it would rather not be in on Thursday night.
