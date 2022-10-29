ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

How postponed World Series Game 3 impacts Astros vs. Phillies schedule, puts MLB on collision course with NFL

MLB was hoping that it wouldn't have to postpone any of its World Series games. It did not achieve its goal in 2022. Poor weather in Philadelphia has caused Monday night's Game 3 between the Astros and the Phillies to be postponed. As a result, the entire series will be impacted, and it puts MLB in a position it would rather not be in on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

World Series umpire salaries: How much do MLB umpires get paid for 2022 World Series games?

The World Series is the biggest stage for MLB players. It's also the biggest stage for the umpires. At the end of the MLB season, umpires are called on to cover the World Series based on how well they've performed during the season. The best umpires from the year are chosen for the most high profile games of the calendar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy