NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
stevensducks.com
Wrestling Opens Season as No. 7 in NWCA Preseason Coaches Tournament Rankings Poll; Six Earn National Ranking
MANHEIM, Pa. (October 31, 2022) – The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) released its preseason Division III coaches poll Monday and the Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling team will open the season as the seventh-ranked tournament team. Stevens received 24 points to slot in between Coe College and York...
stevensducks.com
Men's Soccer's Cross Earns Fourth MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week Honor
ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Senior goalkeeper Justin Cross of the Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week and fourth time this season. The award was announced by the conference on Monday. Cross made...
stevensducks.com
Women's Volleyball's Axelrad named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Sophomore libero Bailey Axelrad of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team was named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. The honor was announced by the conference on Monday. Axelrad totaled 75 digs for an...
stevensducks.com
Field Hockey's Franco Named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Fifth-year goalkeeper Emily Franco of the Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team was named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The award is the second of the season for the Ducks and first of the season...
District 3 2A football playoffs: Trinity, Camp Hill a win away from rivalry showdown with title on the line
The District 3 2A title game could be an all Camp Hill affair. That’s because, when the district brackets were released Saturday, rivals Camp Hill (5-5) and Trinity (6-4) were on opposite sides. That means that if Camp Hill can win its game at Annville-Cleona Friday and Trintiy can...
skooknews.com
Two Schuylkill County Teams to Play for Eastern Conference Championships This Thursday
Pine Grove Area and Pottsville Area have earned the right to play for the 3A and 4A Eastern Conference Championships on Thursday. Pine Grove Area at Berks Catholic - Kickoff @ 7:00pm. 4A Class Final. Big Spring at Pottsville Area - Kickoff @ 6:30pm. Tickets for both games must be...
stevensducks.com
Women’s Fencing Goes 4-1 at Rangers Fall Invite
MADISON, N.J. (October 30, 2022) – Junior Alana Schmitt Arianna Daringa each posted a team-high 12 victories to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's fencing team to a 4-1 record Sunday at the first part of the Rangers Fall Invitational, hosted by Drew University at the Simon Forum.
stevensducks.com
Mahoney and Woodward Lead the Way for Men’s Fencing at Ranger Fall Invitational
MADISON, N.J. (October 30, 2022) – Sophomore Colin Mahoney and senior Dylan Woodward each finished with a team-high 13 victories to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology men's fencing team to a 5-1 record Sunday at the first part of the Rangers Fall Invitational, hosted by Drew University at the Simon Forum.
Middletown man captures baseball history in collection
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime." The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear. John Jadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball...
Sprint Car Racer Colton Wisely, Unwisely Speeds Off Without Paying At PA Outback: Police
The brother of a rising sprint car racing star and a racer himself, Colton Wade Wisely is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania. Wisely, unwisely sped off without paying from the Outback Steakhouse located at 1201 Lower Allen Drive in Camp Hill, on Sept. 17 at 3:28 p.m., Lower Allen Township police say.
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
theburgnews.com
On the Rise: Hattie’s Bread Box Bakery opens in Mechanicsburg—part of a rising trend of home-based cottage bakeries born out of pandemic bread-baking
Harriet Willis discovered the key to happiness during pandemic lockdown: bread-baking. “During lockdown, people wanted to find comfort, and what’s more comforting than fresh-based bread? It just soothes the soul,” said Willis, 56, of Mechanicsburg. “I found my passion. I feel really calm and happy when I bake, and it gave me the idea that maybe I could make a living doing this.”
echo-pilot.com
A gift from her father 48 years ago, a Corvette rode in homecoming, now as Ms. Pa. Senior
A gift from her father in 1974, Delma Rivera-Lytle rode it for Central York's 1975 homecoming and as Grand Marshal for the 2022 York Halloween Parade.
theburgnews.com
Sneaker Feature: Jawns on Fire opens in Linglestown with a deep selection of designer sneakers
A subculture of shoppers—known as “sneakerheads”—has been admiring the fabled sports shoe since the boom of basketball and hip-hop culture in the early 1980s. While basketball legend Michael Jordan represents the rise of sneaker fashion, most shoes purchased by sneakerheads are rarely worn. These fanatics research, shop, collect and resell high-end sneakers based on style, brand and exclusiveness.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
theburgnews.com
Sweet Space: Harrisburg bakery Raising The Bar serves up scratch-made treats at a new, second location
“I feel like an almond croissant can cure anything,” said Casey Callahan. That’s kind of the philosophy at Harrisburg bakery Raising The Bar—that everything’s a little sweeter when you stop and savor. The business, which opened in 2016 in the Broad Street Market, has lived up...
Former Baseball Player, 20, ID'd As Victim Of Weekend LanCo Crash
The 20-year-old former baseball player has been identified as the victim killed in a Rapho Township crash over the weekend has been identified. More than $23,200 had been raised for the family of Galvin Paniagua, of Hersey, as of Tuesday, Nov. 2 on a GoFundMe. The crash happened on state...
St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business
A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
