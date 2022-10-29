ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

stevensducks.com

Men's Soccer's Cross Earns Fourth MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week Honor

ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Senior goalkeeper Justin Cross of the Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week and fourth time this season. The award was announced by the conference on Monday. Cross made...
stevensducks.com

Women's Volleyball's Axelrad named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week

ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Sophomore libero Bailey Axelrad of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team was named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. The honor was announced by the conference on Monday. Axelrad totaled 75 digs for an...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Field Hockey's Franco Named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week

ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Fifth-year goalkeeper Emily Franco of the Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team was named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The award is the second of the season for the Ducks and first of the season...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Women’s Fencing Goes 4-1 at Rangers Fall Invite

MADISON, N.J. (October 30, 2022) – Junior Alana Schmitt Arianna Daringa each posted a team-high 12 victories to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's fencing team to a 4-1 record Sunday at the first part of the Rangers Fall Invitational, hosted by Drew University at the Simon Forum.
HOBOKEN, NJ
FOX 43

Middletown man captures baseball history in collection

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime." The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear. John Jadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
LANCASTER, PA
theburgnews.com

On the Rise: Hattie’s Bread Box Bakery opens in Mechanicsburg—part of a rising trend of home-based cottage bakeries born out of pandemic bread-baking

Harriet Willis discovered the key to happiness during pandemic lockdown: bread-baking. “During lockdown, people wanted to find comfort, and what’s more comforting than fresh-based bread? It just soothes the soul,” said Willis, 56, of Mechanicsburg. “I found my passion. I feel really calm and happy when I bake, and it gave me the idea that maybe I could make a living doing this.”
MECHANICSBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Sneaker Feature: Jawns on Fire opens in Linglestown with a deep selection of designer sneakers

A subculture of shoppers—known as “sneakerheads”—has been admiring the fabled sports shoe since the boom of basketball and hip-hop culture in the early 1980s. While basketball legend Michael Jordan represents the rise of sneaker fashion, most shoes purchased by sneakerheads are rarely worn. These fanatics research, shop, collect and resell high-end sneakers based on style, brand and exclusiveness.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business

A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
HARRISBURG, PA

