Kayshon Boutte isn’t shying away from the challenge that the Alabama Crimson Tide present this coming weekend. Since Boutte returned to the lineup, LSU has been playing some tremendous football, hitting their stride at the perfect time. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown, the Tigers wide receiver explained the chemistry the offense is playing with, and even made a cheeky prediction for Saturday’s game.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO