Power outage restored in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Mont. - There is a power outage affecting the area of Highway 93 and Woodside Cutoff in Corvallis Tuesday. According to an alert, the outage is causing a stoplight to be out. Crews are aware of the issue and they are working to fix the outage. People should be...
CORVALLIS, MT

