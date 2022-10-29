I won’t lie and tell you that I predicted that UC would lose to UCF. Nor will I try to pretend that I didn’t spend considerable time convincing myself and others that after weeks of uneven performances, the Bearcats were going to rise to the occasion at precisely the perfect time, in precisely the perfect venue. Not that anyone’s keeping track, but yeah, I went on record on the radio predicting a Cincinnati win in Orlando and a new mark for most consecutive AAC wins being established against the program that once held that record.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO