FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
Mo Egger: On Luke Fickell And Equity Earned
I won’t lie and tell you that I predicted that UC would lose to UCF. Nor will I try to pretend that I didn’t spend considerable time convincing myself and others that after weeks of uneven performances, the Bearcats were going to rise to the occasion at precisely the perfect time, in precisely the perfect venue. Not that anyone’s keeping track, but yeah, I went on record on the radio predicting a Cincinnati win in Orlando and a new mark for most consecutive AAC wins being established against the program that once held that record.
Major Outlet Picks UC as 2022-23 'Surprise' Candidate
The Bearcats went 18-15 under Wes Miller last season.
Xavier Basketball: Musketeers 2022-23 season preview
Xavier Basketball hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2018. Can Sean Miller lead them back to March in his second go-around with the Musketeers?. There are few teams in the country that were more up and down a season ago than Xavier Basketball. For starters, Travis Steele declared...
ICR: Cincinnati to host a four-star prospect and potential hometown hero this Saturday
Cincinnati will host dozens of talented prospects this Saturday for the matchup against Navy but none more important than Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller running.
Tickets for Moeller vs. St. Xavier playoff game sell out in less than 10 minutes
Tickets for Friday's Division I regional quarterfinal football game with Moeller versus St. Xavier sell out in less than 10 minutes Monday afternoon.
WCPO
$70 Bengals parking? Ridiculous! Where to park for just $5
CINCINNATI — Many Cincinnati Bengals fans are starting to wonder if they are getting their money's worth in this rough 2022-23 season. And that is especially the case when it comes to parking prices. It was one month ago when we spoke with a very frustrated David Roberts of...
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
qcnews.com
Bodycam video of soccer legend Hope Solo’s DWI arrest released to Queen City News
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For 16 years, Hope Solo was the goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. She won gold medals and a World Cup. Then, in April, Solo was arrested. She was drunk in her vehicle with her twins in the back seat. But the same police department that busted her, joined forces with her attorneys to bury the arrest video.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses
As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
dayton.com
Outdoor Airsoft arena idea in its first phase, owners say
A Butler County family wants to create a community that will be united. Jeff Neal and his nephew Jeremiah Hughley and his wife, Brianna Nolan, want to create an outdoor Airsoft arena, unlike what’s in Butler County. While they want to capitalize on the re-emerging growth of Airsoft, which...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
wvxu.org
Meet the local company making artificial turf with walnuts instead of rubber
Environmentally conscious sports fans are looking to replace rubber and plastic in artificial turf with natural materials like walnuts. It’s more expensive, but cleaner and greener if grass isn’t an option. A Greater Cincinnati company is making that walnut fill turf using Safeshell. The Motz Group, based in...
New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy
'The Uncle Al Show' is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands.
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify woman shot, killed while driving in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the woman who wasshot and killed while driving her car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Officials have identified the woman as Johanna Rox, 37. Police say she was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment after being shot but died at the hospital. Authorities...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
