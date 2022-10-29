Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney Fan Channels Iconic Resort Architecture Into the Ultimate Halloween Costume
Think you’ve seen the best Walt Disney World-inspired Halloween costumes? Think again, because one very creative Disney fan may have just won Halloween. When it comes to iconic architecture around Walt Disney World, Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, or Disney’s Contemporary Resort might be some of the first buildings that come to mind. If you happen to be an architecture enthusiast (or simply a massive Disney fan) you may be familiar with the work of one particular architect, Michael Graves.
disneytips.com
PHOTOS & VIDEO: First Look at New Scenes in Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It has been a LONG time since we’ve been able to experience Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but the time has almost come for the show to return!. The iconic nighttime spectacular is currently operating for Cast Member previews, and the show will return to all Guests beginning this week on November 3, 2022. Ahead of its official reopening, Disney has released a new series of photos showcasing classic scenes as well as all-new sequences that will soon wow audiences at the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater.
disneytips.com
Why is Walt Disney World STILL Requiring Theme Park Reservations?
If you are in the middle of planning your first Walt Disney World vacation since the pandemic began, we regret to inform you that you are in for a couple of extra steps…Okay, a lot of extra steps. When Disney Parks and Resorts first reopened in the summer of...
disneytips.com
EPCOT’s Newest Thrill Ride Just Received an Update
Rides and attractions around the Walt Disney World Resort are constantly receiving updates (whether fans like it, or not) and sometimes those updates come quicker than we might expect. With some updates announced years in advance, in the case of Splash Mountain’s upcoming transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, others are...
disneytips.com
Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride Returns to the Magic Kingdom for a Limited Time
When we think of extinct Magic Kingdom attractions, which rides are the first that come to mind? Some of Disney’s most beloved attractions are sadly no longer operating at the theme parks, but they have popped up around the Resort in other ways (take for instance every Nautilus-inspired cocktail that serves as a nod to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.)
disneytips.com
The Peter Pan’s Flight Secret That No One Seems to Know
“All the world is made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust.”. It’s one of the most popular and classic Disney rides, beloved by all who endure the long wait time. Peter Pan’s Flight is a rail-suspended dark ride at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland theme parks. Located in the Fantasyland area of each Disney Park, the ride is based on Walt Disney’s Peter Pan, the 1953 animated film version of the classic Peter Pan story by J. M. Barrie.
disneytips.com
Child Left Alone by a Restroom as Other Guests Watch for Parents’ Return at Disneyland
“The Happiest Place on Earth” sometimes comes with a small dose of reality, and in one recent incident at Disneyland, Guests were hit with a major taste of the real world as they looked on waiting for parents to return to a child who was left alone outside a restroom.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Watch the Magic Kingdom Transform From Halloween to the Holidays
Spooky season is officially behind us and the holiday season is, well, already here at Walt Disney World!. Transforming Disney Parks and Resorts with festive decor for a new holiday season is no easy task, but it’s completed right on schedule each year thanks to a team of extremely talented and hardworking Cast Members.
disneytips.com
Disney Teases This Year’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Merchandise
Starting November 3, the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend presented by Shokz will begin, celebrating the cultural food, music, and stories within the World Showcase. This year’s event is triply special because it commemorates the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival,...
disneytips.com
The Things No One Tells You Before Your First Disney Cruise
Disney fans have plenty of options when it comes to a magical family vacation. From theme park fun on a Disneyland or Walt Disney World vacation to a trip with Adventures by Disney, there is something for everyone’s taste and budget. And one aspect of the Disney company that...
disneytips.com
PHOTOS: Guests Appalled After Finding Mold on the Bed in This Luxurious Disney Hotel
It’s no secret that a visit to Disney has become pricier than ever, making a trip to a theme Park and a stay at a Resort hotel difficult for some Disney fans. For those willing and able to shell out hundreds to over a thousand dollars for an ultra-luxurious Disneyland Resort hotel experience, it stands to reason that they’d expect an experience nearly free from error.
disneytips.com
The Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Walt Disney World For One Night Only
Parades and nighttime firework spectaculars are a beloved part of the Disney experience in the Walt Disney World Resort for many Guests. There are currently three options available to Guests visiting Lake Buena Vista when it comes to fireworks spectaculars: Disney Enchantment in Magic Kingdom; Harmonious in EPCOT; and Wonderful World of Animation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In just a few days, a fourth option will be available for Guests to enjoy, with the return of the much-awaited Fantasmic! The show returns to Sunset Boulevard on November 3, with two shows available for Guests to enjoy; an earlier show at 8 p.m. and a later one at 9:30 p.m.
disneytips.com
PHOTOS: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Spotted at Walt Disney World
It may come as a surprise to discover that celebrities love visiting Disney World just as much as we do, but it’s always exciting to find out we have something in common with our favorite stars. Fans of the Canadian singer Michael Bublé and Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato will...
disneytips.com
Disney Begins Test Run of Disney+ Subscribers Getting Special Access to shopDisney Merchandise
Disney+ subscribers have the wonderful world of Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and so much more at their fingertips. Virtually whenever they want, Disney+ subscribers can watch exclusive movies, series, and documentaries. Not only that, but Disney+ subscribers have had early access to certain films being released in theaters.
disneytips.com
We Finally Know When EPCOT’s Historic Transformation Will Be Complete
During its development, Walt Disney called EPCOT “an experimental prototype community that will always be in a state of becoming,” and decades later, those words still ring with truth throughout the Walt Disney Company. EPCOT is currently going through a ‘historic transformation’ years in the making, but now...
disneytips.com
Set Sail With National Geographic on the Luxurious Expedition of a Lifetime
Have you ever wanted to go on a real-life expedition to the Galápagos Islands on a National Geographic expedition? With the National Geographic Islander II, now’s your chance!. The National Geographic Society’s mission statement reads, “Using the power of science, exploration, education, and storytelling to illuminate and protect...
disneytips.com
Disney Guest Shocked at What Her Family of Four Spent on Food in Just One Day
How much does your family spend on food in one day at Walt Disney World? The dollar amount can vary wildly depending on where you eat, how much you eat, and whether or not you opt to bring your own snacks to the theme parks with you. Food and drink...
Comments / 0