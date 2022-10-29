Parades and nighttime firework spectaculars are a beloved part of the Disney experience in the Walt Disney World Resort for many Guests. There are currently three options available to Guests visiting Lake Buena Vista when it comes to fireworks spectaculars: Disney Enchantment in Magic Kingdom; Harmonious in EPCOT; and Wonderful World of Animation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In just a few days, a fourth option will be available for Guests to enjoy, with the return of the much-awaited Fantasmic! The show returns to Sunset Boulevard on November 3, with two shows available for Guests to enjoy; an earlier show at 8 p.m. and a later one at 9:30 p.m.

