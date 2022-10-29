Read full article on original website
Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
5 Novato teens arrested for attempted murder
Three 13-year-old students were among five teenagers arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges for an attack at Lynwood School that left a boy in critical condition.
2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days
DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
Woman stabbed in southeast San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in southwest San Jose on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Police responded to a stabbing incident that took place on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive near the Village Green Apartments. The call came in […]
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
Drugs and firearms seized in Fremont traffic stop
(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states. Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity […]
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station
(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
Late boyfriend accused of Oakland murder-for-hire sang at victim's memorial
OAKLAND, Calif. - Nelson Chia is seen on YouTube video singing at the memorial for his girlfriend Lili Xu, the Oakland dentist who was shot and killed back in August in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. For months, he appeared at least outwardly to be the grieving boyfriend, heartbroken over...
Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
77-year-old man beaten to death in ‘random’ attack at 7-11: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 77-year-old man was killed in an attack at a San Francisco store on Tuesday morning, San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said on Twitter. Initial reports from SFPD had misstated the man’s age. However, a statement the department provided on Wednesday clarified the victim’s age as 77 […]
Woman stabbed in San Jose, suspect arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif., - San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The stabbing happened in the 5400 block of Drysdale Dr. before 12:00 p.m. Police said they arrested a suspect. Officials have not released any information about the suspect or...
Boyfriend accused in Oakland murder-for-hire plot hung himself with T-shirt
DUBLIN, Calif. - The 73-year-old man arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his girlfriend – a beloved Oakland dentist -- died by suicide within hours of being taken to Santa Rita Jail by hanging himself with a T-shirt, KTVU has learned. According to an Alameda County Fire...
Man convicted of throwing objects at vehicles receives 22-year prison sentence
On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone, 38-years-old was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in...
Nelson Chia, accused of plotting girlfriend's murder, used T-shirt to kill self in Santa Rita Jail
DUBLIN, Calif. - The 73-year-old man arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his girlfriend died by suicide within hours of being taken to Santa Rita Jail by hanging himself with a T-shirt, KTVU has learned. Nelson Peter Chia was found by deputies on Oct. 28 at 2:08 p.m....
Prosecutors outline case in Oakland murder-for-hire plot of beloved dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - The elderly boyfriend who was arrested for his involvement in the murder-for-hire of his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Lili Xu, was set to receive at least $1 million after she died, according to Alameda County prosecutors. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly planning the...
Vigil held for 72-year-old man in wheelchair killed in collission with truck in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - A vigil was being held on Tuesday for a 72-year-old man in a wheelchair who died following a collision with a truck in Berkeley last month. : Pedestrian killed in San Francisco collision identified; described as 'dear mother, grandmother'. The deadly crash happened on Oct. 20 at...
Suspect in Stabbing of Woman in San Jose Detained by Police
A suspect has been detained following a stabbing in San Jose, police confirmed Tuesday. The woman is hospitalized, but stable, with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive, according to police. No further information has been released. This is a developing...
