San Bruno, CA

KRON4 News

Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days

DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Woman stabbed in southeast San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in southwest San Jose on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Police responded to a stabbing incident that took place on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive near the Village Green Apartments. The call came in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Drugs and firearms seized in Fremont traffic stop

(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states. Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station

(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa Herald

Man convicted of throwing objects at vehicles receives 22-year prison sentence

On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone, 38-years-old was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

