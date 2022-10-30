ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

KULR8

Griz conclude fall tourney season at Gonzaga Invite

The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its fall tournament season at the Gonzaga Invite over the weekend with a pair of semifinal appearances highlighting the trip. In a preview of the 2023 Big Sky duals season, the Griz were one of five conference teams competing in Spokane, with the University of Portland and host Bulldogs rounding out the seven-team field.
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill

MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

A Carousel for Missoula, Montana

A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
MISSOULA, MT
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

Public input encouraged for future of Clinton Community Park

CLINTON, Mont. - After asbestos was found in and around the Clinton Community Center, Missoula County is creating a plan for improvements and the team is asking for input from the public. The Environmental Protection Agency conducted environmental testing of the area in spring 2022 and found mold, asbestos and...
CLINTON, MT
montanakaimin.com

Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery

Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
BUTTE, MT
montanakaimin.com

Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall

A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
NBCMontana

Missoula police looking for men in stolen credit card investigation

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify two men involved with stolen credit cards. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following:
MISSOULA, MT

