Griz conclude fall tourney season at Gonzaga Invite
The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its fall tournament season at the Gonzaga Invite over the weekend with a pair of semifinal appearances highlighting the trip. In a preview of the 2023 Big Sky duals season, the Griz were one of five conference teams competing in Spokane, with the University of Portland and host Bulldogs rounding out the seven-team field.
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
Montana Grizzlies seeking fourth Big Sky soccer tournament title in five seasons
Under fifth-year coach Chris Citowicki, Montana has won the Big Sky Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and lost in its postseason opener as the No. 1 seed. The Grizzlies have won as a COVID-era divisional champion and won last year as the No. 2 seed. And none of...
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill
MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
Man Threatens Multiple People With a Gun in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a person called 911 to report that she observed a vehicle with a surfboard on top and a temporary registration tag weaving in traffic. She said the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Brooks and South. The...
Judge orders Missoula County to keep video footage of 2022 midterm ballot sorting areas
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Montana district judge ordered Missoula County Monday to keep electronic surveillance video footage of ballot sorting areas during the 2022 midterm elections. According to the order, the video must be findable for possible future requests under the Freedom of Information Act. Crime Prevention Research Center's Dr....
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
Public input encouraged for future of Clinton Community Park
CLINTON, Mont. - After asbestos was found in and around the Clinton Community Center, Missoula County is creating a plan for improvements and the team is asking for input from the public. The Environmental Protection Agency conducted environmental testing of the area in spring 2022 and found mold, asbestos and...
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall
A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
Missoula police looking for men in stolen credit card investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify two men involved with stolen credit cards. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following:
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
Incoming hospital CEO says he’s focused is on community, care coordination
PULLMAN — After years of work, Lewiston native Matt Forge said his appointment as Pullman Regional Hospital’s incoming CEO feels like a homecoming. Forge, who arrived in August to shadow outgoing CEO Scott Adams, will officially step into his new role at Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting.
