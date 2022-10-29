Did You Know Prince Harry Trusted Meghan Markle’s Photographer Ramona Rosales for His Memoir’s Cover Picture?

Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle shops in Montecito after making controversial claims she felt 'objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle stepped out in the affluent Montecito area Friday afternoon following recent controversial remarks made on her podcast in which she claimed to feeling "objectified" while working as a briefcase girl on the popular "Deal or No Deal" game show more than 15 years ago. The Duchess of Sussex...
Prince Harry’s Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became ‘Very Upset’ With the Sussexes Because of How They Treated King Charles
The author who wrote Prince Harry's biography is explaining why his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles is so upset with the duke and his wife Meghan Markle.
Hints of an ‘Underlying Issue’ With Meghan Markle Indicate ‘All Is Not Well in Prince Harry’s World’ – Body Language Expert
According to one body language expert's analysis, "all is not well in Prince Harry's world" because there seems to be some "underlying issue" with Meghan Markle.
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix
The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'
Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry’s Memoir Title a ‘Personal Dig’ at Prince William
A royal expert believes Prince Harry's new memoir title 'Spare' is a 'personal dig against Prince William.' Neil Sean discusses the title and why it's 'cruel to attack your brother.'
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry’s Biographer Criticizes ‘SPARE’ Book Title Because Princess Diana Always Made Sure He Felt Just as ‘Important’ as Prince William
Prince Harry's biographer can't understand the title of his book because his parents always went out of their way to make sure he never felt less important than Prince William.
‘Submissive’ Meghan Markle Resembled a Royal Aide Compared to ‘Confident’ Kate Middleton, Body Language Expert Says
One body language expert pointed out how Meghan Markle took a "very submissive pose" next to Kate Middleton and her confidence after the queen's death.
Meghan Markle Details Family’s ‘Chaotic’ Morning Routine as Daughter Lili Starts Walking: She’s ‘In the Thick’ of Toddling
Life as a busy mom. Meghan Markle opened up about her chaotic morning routine with husband Prince Harry and their two children. “I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, explained during the Tuesday, November 1, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, while speaking about being a wife and mother with guest Pamela Adlon. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”
Princess Diana’s Confidante Slams ‘The Crown’ as ‘Disgusting and Sick’ — Questions if Showrunners Want to Hurt William and Harry
Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will dramatize the final hours of the life of Princess Diana.
Prince Harry Should Stop Complaining and Appreciate a Life Most People ‘Can Only Dream of,’ Says Royal Expert
Royal family expert Angela Levin says Prince Harry's book title is a "tragedy." She believes the duke of Sussex should leave the past behind and "move on."
netflixjunkie.com
Blake Lively Once Revealed Her Childhood Crush and to Everyone’s Surprise He Has Interviewed Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are “couple goals” at its finest. With the onslaught of swoon-worthy PDA that the two of them indulge in, it is hard to even imagine that the two of them were ever not together. Furthermore, they met on the sets of Green Lantern and said their “I dos” in 2012 at a beautiful wedding ceremony in California.
Daily Beast
Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Was Stumped by U.K. Citizenship Test
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Given that one of Prince Harry’s teachers at Eton famously claimed in a tribunal that she was ordered to help the prince cheat by completing a written section of his art exam (claims denied by Harry, it should be said), and he has never boasted of being the sharpest tool in the academic box, it might seem unfair to expect Harry to be an expert in British history just by virtue of being the King’s son.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She ‘Might Always Love’ Ex Brandon Blackstock Despite Their Tumultuous Divorce
Many fans have followed Kelly Clarkson’s tumultuous divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, and it was not an easy ride. However, they might be surprised to hear the nice things she has to say about her ex now that the legal proceedings are finally over. In a frank discussion about...
netflixjunkie.com
As relations “hit rock bottom” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decide To Hold Back Celebrating Christmas with Royal Family
As we inch closer to Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date, new controversies have started taking their shape. His raw and unflinching book named Spare which is due on 10th January 2023 has already given the Royals a bundle of nerves. Further speculations around the book have resulted in widening the rift between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Owing to it, the Duchess, Meghan Markle, and the Duke Prince Harry have taken a bold step to keep all upcoming fiascos at bay.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Seemingly Issue a ‘Warning’ to the Royal Family Ahead of His ‘Derogatory’ Memoir ‘Spare’
Penguin Random House has released details about Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir, ‘Spare,’ which will hit bookstores all across the world on January 10, 2023
Comments / 0