Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
msn.com
Seoul Halloween stampede - latest: South Korea vows probe into deadly Halloween crush as toll reaches 154
LIVE – Updated at 06:25. South Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo on Monday announced a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. At least 132 others are believed...
Germany were thrashed 6-0 by Spain in 2020 as they hit rock bottom - but a change of manager, a revamp of their team and teenage gems like Jamal Musiala have come to the fore... now, can they gain revenge on Luis Enrique's side in Qatar?
Not many teams get the better of Germany at international level. Yet Spain have made a habit of doing exactly over the past two decades. In the last seven meetings between the two sides, Spain have come out on top four times, losing just once. During this period, Spain have beaten their rivals in the Euro 2008 final and the 2010 World Cup semi-finals on their way to triumphing in South Africa.
Comments / 0