Germany were thrashed 6-0 by Spain in 2020 as they hit rock bottom - but a change of manager, a revamp of their team and teenage gems like Jamal Musiala have come to the fore... now, can they gain revenge on Luis Enrique's side in Qatar?

Not many teams get the better of Germany at international level. Yet Spain have made a habit of doing exactly over the past two decades. In the last seven meetings between the two sides, Spain have come out on top four times, losing just once. During this period, Spain have beaten their rivals in the Euro 2008 final and the 2010 World Cup semi-finals on their way to triumphing in South Africa.

