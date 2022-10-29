ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
davishighnews.com

Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?

Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through

SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
SANDY, UT
KPCW

Ira Sachs, eccentric developer who opened The Yarrow in Park City, dies at 85

Ira Sachs, the adventurous and eccentric real estate developer who landed in Park City in the 1970s to ski and ended up opening one of its landmark hotels, has died. Sachs died on Oct. 19, a week shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Lynne Sachs confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.
PARK CITY, UT
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty

2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
HOLLADAY, UT
kjzz.com

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Over 700 bison driven to corrals for annual checkup on Antelope Island

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of bison were driven to holding corrals for their annual checkup on Antelope Island. State park officials said the roundup, which took place on Saturday, "is a primary tool utilized to help ensure the continued health of one of the nation’s largest and oldest public bison herds."
SYRACUSE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy