ksl.com
Ogden business holds Halloween celebration for disabled clients, community members
OGDEN — Anna and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" line up eagerly with candy bags in hand. They're followed closely by Marvel's Iron Man, Dr. Seuss's Thing 1, Winnie the Pooh, a cheerleader, skeletons and others wearing a variety of Halloween costumes. They're as excited as any kids during the...
davishighnews.com
Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?
Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
Costa Vida and Cafe Rio: which is best?
Is Cafe Rio better than Costa Vida? Best Mexican food in Utah
ABC 4
Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through
SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
KTAR.com
‘Cold’: The search for answers behind Utah woman Sheree Warren’s disappearance
ROY, Utah — Sheree Warren had separated from her husband, Charles Warren, six months prior to her disappearance. The couple had a 3-year-old son together and were sharing custody while Sheree Warren pursued a divorce. On the morning of her disappearance, Sheree Warren handed off her son to Charles...
Ira Sachs, eccentric developer who opened The Yarrow in Park City, dies at 85
Ira Sachs, the adventurous and eccentric real estate developer who landed in Park City in the 1970s to ski and ended up opening one of its landmark hotels, has died. Sachs died on Oct. 19, a week shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Lynne Sachs confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty
2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
kjzz.com
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
“Whoever comes to Salt Lake City and doesn’t try Tacos Don Rafa, doesn’t know the city — because we’re part of Salt Lake City,” says owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta.
Purple Heart recipient deploys ‘The Major’ above Wasatch Front
A local service member who was wounded while serving in the U.S. Army, deployed one of the countries largest American flags over the Wasatch Front this weekend.
ksl.com
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
KUTV
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
Family of Utah boy hit by car while trick-or-treating begs drivers to be careful
It’s now been one year since a trick-or-treater was struck by a car in Taylorsville and later died from his injuries.
KUTV
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
kjzz.com
Over 700 bison driven to corrals for annual checkup on Antelope Island
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of bison were driven to holding corrals for their annual checkup on Antelope Island. State park officials said the roundup, which took place on Saturday, "is a primary tool utilized to help ensure the continued health of one of the nation’s largest and oldest public bison herds."
Mini-fridge ignites fire in Farmington teen's bedroom
Jaclyn Anderson woke up in the middle of the night to the smell of smoke coming from her basement, which came from an unlikely source.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
