Where was ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 filmed?
The White Lotus season two has given fans their first glimpse at its new filming locations as the first episode premiered tonight (October 31). The first season of the hit HBO show was filmed at Hawaii’s Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, but the new episodes have taken the cast and crew over to Europe instead as the show continues as an anthology series.
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ cancelled by Netflix after two seasons: “I think we need an explanation”
Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons, despite topping the streaming charts in several countries. Showrunner Brian Young made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday (November 1). “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with...
Funniest British sitcom moment revealed in new poll
The classic Only Fools And Horses scene, in which Del Boy falls through a bar, has been voted the funniest British sitcom moment of all time. The scene from the beloved BBC comedy sees the character, portrayed by Sir David Jason, fall sideways to the floor after the bar section he was leaning on is lifted without him knowing. Meanwhile, his friend Trigger, played by the late Roger Lloyd Pack, remains completely oblivious to the incident.
Netflix postpones premiere of K-drama original ‘The Fabulous’ due to national mourning over Itaewon tragedy
Netflix has announced the postponement of upcoming series The Fabulous‘ premiere and its accompanying press conference. On October 31, Netflix announced on Instagram that the release of The Fabulous, led by SHINee’s Minho and actress Chae Soo-bin, will be postponed. The series was originally set to premiere on November 4.
Laura Dern (sort of) made a cameo on 'White Lotus' Season 2
Laura Dern has returned to working with one of her previous collaborators -- but you may have missed it.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shares account of Itaewon crowd crush
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin has shared his experience in Seoul’s Itaewon district on October 29 where a crowd crush occurred, a tragedy he thought “could have been prevented”. On October 30, Yoon shared a now-deleted Instagram post recounting his Saturday night at Itaewon, when the incident...
Henry Cavill fans think they’ve worked out why he quit ‘The Witcher’
The Witcher fans believe that they’ve found the reason why Henry Cavill decided to leave the Netflix series. On Saturday (October 29) Cavill announced he was stepping down as Geralt of Rivia after season three, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role for season four. In a post on...
Yoo Ah-in’s agency denies rumours the actor was in Itaewon the night of deadly crowd crush
South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in’s agency has denied rumours the actor was in the Seoul district of Itaewon the night of the crowd crush that took over 150 lives. On November 1, United Artists Agency (UAA) released a statement informing the public that Yoo, best known internationally for appearing in Netflix productions Hellbound and Seoul Vibe, was not in the nightlife district on that date. “Yoo Ah-in had no part in what happened in Itaewon,” it said.
Kanye West’s Instagram account suspended again, four days after his return to the platform
Kanye West’s Instagram account has been suspended once again, four days after he returned to the platform. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, confirmed West’s ban to Billboard yesterday (October 31), citing an unspecified violation of the platform’s policies. The spokesperson did not identify which specific posts led to West’s most recent suspension, but said Instagram was forced to remove content from the rapper’s feed, as well as place restrictions on his ability to comment, post and send direct messages.
Kanye West apologises for George Floyd comments: “I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now”
Kanye West has once again spoken out about his current string of controversies, offering somewhat of an apology for his incendiary comments on the death of George Floyd while continuing to defend his recent displays of antisemitism. On Friday night (October 28), West was approached by a group of paparazzi,...
‘Under The Queen’s Umbrella’ ranks among Netflix’s top 10 non-English TV shows for the first time since premiere
Netflix‘s latest K-drama offering, Under The Queen’s Umbrella, is ranked among the top 10 most-watched non-English series on the platform in the past week. This is according to Netflix’s official most-watched list, where the service tracks its most popular content by calculating the total number of hours viewed. Netflix’s most-watched ranking allows users to toggle between Global Top 10 lists by films and series, with an English-language and non-English category for each format. The lists are updated every week.
‘Andor’ episode nine recap: Star Wars has never been so dark
You have to hand it to Disney for stepping out of their comfort zone. Where The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi all felt snuggly at home in the same family friendly Star Wars universe as the films, Andor is now literally torturing people with the screams of dying children.
Matthew Perry almost missed ‘Friends’ reunion special due to surgery
Matthew Perry has said he almost missed appearing on Friends: The Reunion due to emergency dental surgery. The actor, who played Chandler in the sitcom, reunited with the show’s cast on the HBO special last year, where they revisited the set and reminisced with host James Corden. Speaking to...
Natalie Imbruglia discusses “shocking” media treatment in the late ’90s: “I was called difficult”
Natalie Imbruglia has opened up about her treatment by mainstream media in the late ’90s, describing it in a new interview as “shocking”. Speaking with The Forty Five to promote the 25th anniversary of her debut album ‘Left Of The Middle’, Imbruglia fielded a question pertaining to TFI Friday presenter Chris Evans. The radio and television personality once lambasted Imbruglia on air for the fact that her hit single ‘Torn’ was not written by her; the song was originally written and performed by American band Ednaswap in 1995. Imbruglia explained that he had done this because she turned him down when asking her out on a dinner date.
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay and more sign petition to stop rap lyrics being used as evidence in US courts
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Future are among acts and industry firms urging the US legal system to restrict rap lyrics being used in trial evidence. ‘Art on Trial: Protect Black Art‘ is a new open letter that’s been signed by artists alongside three major...
K-pop singer AleXa mourns Itaewon crowd crush victims at Los Angeles concert
Korean-American singer AleXa recently held a concert in Los Angeles, where she took a moment to mourn the victims of last weekend’s crowd crush in Itaewon. On October 30, the 25-year-old singer held the final concert of her US tour at Los Angeles’ Avalon Hollywood, which marked her first solo gig in the city. At the show, the idol took a moment to address the tragedy. The death toll has risen to 156, according to a Korea Times report today (November 1).
BTS’ Jin reveals he initially planned military enlistment for June 2022
BTS member Jin has spoken about his original enlistment plans and why they had been delayed in a recent live broadcast. On October 28, the singer held a live broadcast via Weverse Live and discussed the release of his solo single ‘The Astronaut’. During the broadcast, Jin revealed that he had initially intended to enlist for his mandatory military service in June 2022, but later decided to postpone his plans.
