MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky senior Izzy Moreno is making a name for himself on the national high school wrestling scene. Moreno placed second in the 152-pound weight class at the USA Wrestling National High School Recruiting Showcase this past weekend in Des Moines, Iowa. Two weekends before that, he performed well enough at the Defense Soap Super 32 in Greensboro, North Carolina, that he earned a No. 19 national ranking from FloWrestling in the 152-pound division when the latest rankings came out Oct. 18.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO