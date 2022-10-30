Read full article on original website
Griz conclude fall tourney season at Gonzaga Invite
The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its fall tournament season at the Gonzaga Invite over the weekend with a pair of semifinal appearances highlighting the trip. In a preview of the 2023 Big Sky duals season, the Griz were one of five conference teams competing in Spokane, with the University of Portland and host Bulldogs rounding out the seven-team field.
Notebook: Missoula Big Sky's Izzy Moreno places 2nd at national showcase, ranked 19th in nation
MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky senior Izzy Moreno is making a name for himself on the national high school wrestling scene. Moreno placed second in the 152-pound weight class at the USA Wrestling National High School Recruiting Showcase this past weekend in Des Moines, Iowa. Two weekends before that, he performed well enough at the Defense Soap Super 32 in Greensboro, North Carolina, that he earned a No. 19 national ranking from FloWrestling in the 152-pound division when the latest rankings came out Oct. 18.
Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill
MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
Help us pick the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month
The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes. Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first. Who...
Week 9: No. 11 Montana Grizzlies drop third-straight, fall at Weber State
The No. 11 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) lost their third-straight game for the first time since 2018 by dropping their matchup at Weber State (7-1, 4-1). No. 11 Montana Grizzlies lose third-straight game at hands of No. 5 Weber State. LUCAS SEMB Missoulian lucas.semb@406mtsports.com. Updated 23 hrs ago. "We've kind of...
Montanans place at National High School Recruiting Showcase wrestling tourney
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several Montana wrestlers placed at the USAW National High School Recruiting Showcase here over the weekend. The Montana placers included: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade, 132 pounds, 2nd; Israel Moreno, Missoula Big Sky, 152, 2nd; Mason Christian, Butte, 195, 2nd; Teegan Vasquez, Kalispell Glacier, 132, 3rd; Logan Cole, Billings Senior, 160, 3rd; Forest Howell, Flathead, 285, 3rd; Keyan Hernandez, Billings West, 120, 5th; and Anders Thompson, Kalispell Flathead, 170, 7th.
Weekend in review: Week 10 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the first week of high school volleyball and football postseason and final week of the soccer season of 2022 fall high school sports in Montana. State AA girls soccer: Bozeman Gallatin beats Missoula Sentinel for 1st title. PARKER COTTON Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 18 hrs ago.
Finding the end zone: Malik Flowers is elite, but the Griz offense needs to answer the bell
MISSOULA – This past Saturday afternoon, the Montana Grizzlies football team couldn’t get its offense moving versus Weber State. It found itself down 24-14 with just six minutes to play, making a win a nearly impossible feat the way the Griz were slugging down the field. It seemed...
