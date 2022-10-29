Read full article on original website
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days as officials confirm 11 were flown back in pilot scheme
Albanian small boat migrants have been fast-tracked out of Britain just days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were taken...
'On my way home from work I deflate people's car tyres because I'm fed up of air pollution'
A disgruntled mum told how she uses her walk home from work to deflate the tyres of 4x4s and SUVs. The 62-year-old says she doesn't like the cars "imposing" on her and is "fed up" with air pollution. Anna, not her real name, lives close to Battersea and was shocked...
Elephants Trample Man to Death After Villagers Killed One-Year-Old Calf
"Undoubtedly, this was retaliatory action by the herd upon the very person who took the life of one of their young," Save The Asian Elephants told Newsweek.
Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom
An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
Her rapists were sentenced to life in prison. Now they're free, and she's in hiding
Standing in a row outside the gates of Godhra remand center in Gujarat, western India, the 11 middle-aged men could have been mistaken for visiting dignitaries receiving sweets and blessings from local admirers.
US warns tourists to not visit several parts of India due to ‘crime and terrorism’
The US has advised its citizens not to travel to several parts of India and exercise “increased caution” in other parts of the country due to “crime and terrorism”.In its updated travel advisory published on 5 October, the US State Department, on a scale of one to four, put overall travel to India at level two or “exercise increased caution”.Level one is “exercise normal precautions” while levels three and four are “reconsider travel” and “do not travel” respectively. The level four status has, however, been issued for at least 17 states and one Union territory across India.The country has...
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade. At least 177 survivors were pulled from the river and teams from the army, navy and air force were looking for others still missing, said Jigar Khunt, an information department official in Gujarat said. Live video reports showed hundreds of others desperately clinging to the...
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
Missing grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot-long python in Indonesia, officials say
A search party located the python and found the missing Indonesian grandmother inside the snake after dissecting the reptile.
Video: Giant dome engulfed in fire collapses at Indonesia mosque
The dome of the historic mosque at Indonesia's Jakarta Islamic Center collapsed after a fire broke out during a renovation.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India
A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141
A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
India bridge collapse leads to arrest of 9 people as rescuers recount "traumatic" Diwali disaster
Morbi, India — Nine people were arrested Monday in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in western India that killed almost 140 people, police said. The nine people arrested — all associated with a company that maintained the bridge in Morbi — were being investigated for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, senior police officer Ashok Kumar Yadav said in a statement.
Terrified passengers 'choke' and 'are told to start praying' as Indian flight fills with smoke, forcing emergency landing
Terrified passengers say they were left choking and were allegedly told to start praying as an Indian plane cabin filled with smoke, forcing an emergency landing. Footage from the flight showed the thick smoke filling the cabin, with passengers saying afterwards they were struggling to breathe for 25 minutes. The...
12 members of Indian lawmaker’s family dead in Indian foot bridge collapse
Twelve members of an Indian lawmaker’s family have been killed in the western state of Gujarat where a century-old bridge collapsed on Sunday killing at least 141 people.Mohan Kundariya, who is a member of Parliament from prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat’s Rajkot, said that his family members had gone for a picnic when the tragedy took place.“Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident,” he was quoted as saying to Press Trust of India.“As it was Sunday, they had...
Passenger crawls off plane after allegedly being asked to pay for wheelchair service
A Jetstar passenger with a disability crawled off the plane after allegedly being asked to pay for a wheelchair service that she says is normally free.
