NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Broome tries to break the world record for reading
Read for the Record is a global initiative put on by Jumpstart that strives to set the world record for the most amount of people reading the same book on the same day.
Same number combination occurs for midday and evening drawings for Take 5 game
The lottery said the overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 8.7 while the probability of matching all 5 numbers in Take 5 is 1 in 575,757.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
Analysis: Dissecting New York's status as a 'blue' state
A political science professor says when it comes to red vs. blue, she says all states are red by nature with clusters like big cities that are big enough to turn the state blue.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each sold at West Hempstead store
Officials say the tickets were purchased at Bolla located at 820 Hempstead Ave.
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
Herald Community Newspapers
With Nassau County cancer rates high, Glen Cove Hospital says early detection is very crucial
Amy Peters was clearing paperwork from her dresser in 2017 when she discovered her year-old prescription for a mammogram. Although she doesn’t have a family history of breast cancer, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer not long after she found the prescription. Peters, 60, of Glen Cove, dealt...
NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold
NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — The New York lottery shared some disappointing news Monday; after mistakenly saying Sunday that a lucky lottery player in New York was set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars, officials said the ticket was actually worth far less. The second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO […]
cnyhomepage.com
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.
New York colleges now must stock Narcan in dorms
Resident assistants and other on-site employees will be trained to administer the medication.
3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York. There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester. The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 […]
NY1
Is the city ready for another big hurricane?
A decade ago, Hurricane Sandy devastated many parts of the city. Over the course of 48 hours, wind, rain and water destroyed about 300 homes. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lost power. Sandy caused an estimated $19 billion in damages across the city. The storm damaged critical public and private infrastructure. More than 40 New Yorkers died in the storm.
qchron.com
Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside
For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
Man shot multiple times in Greenwich Village as Halloween parade wrapped up
The 21-year-old victim was struck on his back and buttocks and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
New Yorkers can apply for help with winter heating bills starting Tuesday
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open in New York on Tuesday Nov. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced today. The federally funded program can provide up $976 to help low- and middle-income households pay for heat. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning to apply, don’t wait.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Lottery winners! Four $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion, four third-place tickets were sold in New York for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. The winning tickets are worth $50,000 each and were bought by the lucky winners at the following locations: Roman Grocery Corp. on Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx […]
fox5ny.com
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
