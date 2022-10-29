ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
PIX11

NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold

NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — The New York lottery shared some disappointing news Monday; after mistakenly saying Sunday that a lucky lottery player in New York was set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars, officials said the ticket was actually worth far less. The second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO […]
NEWBURGH, NY
PIX11

3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York.  There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester. The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Is the city ready for another big hurricane?

A decade ago, Hurricane Sandy devastated many parts of the city. Over the course of 48 hours, wind, rain and water destroyed about 300 homes. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lost power. Sandy caused an estimated $19 billion in damages across the city. The storm damaged critical public and private infrastructure. More than 40 New Yorkers died in the storm.
qchron.com

Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside

For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
BAYSIDE, NY
PIX11

Lottery winners! Four $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion, four third-place tickets were sold in New York for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. The winning tickets are worth $50,000 each and were bought by the lucky winners at the following locations: Roman Grocery Corp. on Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area

NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
BRONX, NY

