Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Madden Monday: Steelers 'don't do anything well'; Kenny Pickett needs to 'shut up' when it comes to team criticism
If you are looking for positives when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest loss in Philadelphia, look elsewhere. Mark Madden of TribLIVE and 105.9 The X has none. And that includes the performance of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. “Pickett was awful. The Steelers aren’t improving in any part...
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022
I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
Steelers Trade Chase Claypool to Bears
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt their third-year receiver.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Bill Cowher questions Steelers' use of Kenny Pickett; Najee Harris says, 'I can’t make a hole. I can't do everything'
Monday’s “First Call” takes a look at how Bill Cowher is evaluating the Pittsburgh Steelers’ usage of Kenny Pickett. Steelers running back Najee Harris is getting edgy. We also recap Malik Willis’ first start with the Titans, Ja’Marr Chase’s injury and that bizarre finish between the...
WBAL Radio
Former Ravens DB provides opinion on trade for LB Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens announced they traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Tuesday and one former Ravens' player provided his opinion on the move. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday, former defensive back Rod Woodson joined the show. Of the topics discussed surrounding the team, the lead of the conversation was the Smith trade and how it will benefit the defense.
Yardbarker
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
From fish market job to NFL game in 48 hours, Nick Sciba makes all kicks as Steelers fill-in
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sciba went from lobster and shrimp to placekicks and kickoffs over a span of 48 hours. Sciba was back home in Clover, S.C., a town of 6,700 about 45 minutes southwest of Charlotte, when his phone rang Friday. It was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sciba’s part-time gig...
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
Yardbarker
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
Yardbarker
Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit
Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
FOX Sports
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Watch: Richard Sherman hilariously impersonates Aaron Rodgers complaining about WRs
Rodgers' complaints about his options at wide receiver have been well-chronicled this season. In the aftermath of the offseason trade that saw All-Pro Davante Adams get sent to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers enter Week 9 ranked 26th in points per game (18.1) and 22nd in passing yards per contest (217.4).
Dan’s Daily: Injury Updates, the Penguins’ DOC is Back
It’s a letdown the day after Halloween. I’m sure we’ll find some Pittsburgh Penguins had amazing costumes, and for the first time in a while, I liked mine, too. I really got into character. We’ll see if the Penguins get into character on Tuesday night as they host the Boston Bruins. We have the full upbeat practice report and notebook. Tage Thompson had six points, including a hat trick in the Buffalo Sabres’ win over the Detroit Red Wings. The heat is on in Toronto, and the “outside noise” is climbing towards a fever pitch.
NFL
Commanders trading CB William Jackson III to Steelers
William Jackson III expressed his desire for a fresh start early in the 2022 season. On Tuesday, the veteran cornerback got his wish. The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring Jackson from the Washington Commanders in a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. Rapoport added that the Steelers will also receive a 2025 conditional seventh-round draft pick in the deal, while Washington gets a 2025 conditional sixth-round draft pick in return.
Yardbarker
Auburn selects former RB Cadillac Williams as interim head coach
The Auburn Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, leaving them in need of an interim option for the remainder of the season. Their ultimate selection will be a familiar name to a lot of longtime college football fans. Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams will be the interim coach...
