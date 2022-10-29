ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience

Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Humana's full statement in response to WDRB

In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music

As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy