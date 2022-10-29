Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience
Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit T.J. Robinson
Louisville Report breaks down 2024 Louisville men's basketball point guard commit T.J. Robinson.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
Winston-Salem State shows fight, pushes crosstown ACC foe Wake Forest
Winston-Salem State made a run at Wake Forest, giving notice to the CIAA of what it can expect The post Winston-Salem State shows fight, pushes crosstown ACC foe Wake Forest appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ESPN
Dick Vitale: Don't overreact to Louisville's exhibition loss to a DII school
I don't put much stock in exhibition games prior to the season. I remember Syracuse being shocked one season and the Orange went on to a fine campaign. Teams can have a bad day. These games help coaches evaluate players and learn strengths and weaknesses. Losing to a Division II...
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
Video released of soccer star Hope Solo’s NC arrest
When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming.
wdrb.com
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB
In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
WLKY.com
Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music
As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
Here's where you can get $9 pizzas for one week across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Pizza Week is making its return for the fifth year!. From Nov. 14 - Nov. 20, pizza lovers will have the opportunity to explore various participating Louisville Pizza Week locations to enjoy $9 pizzas (minimum 10”). Each participating restaurant will bake up their own...
wdrb.com
Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
Comments / 0