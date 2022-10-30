Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres
Pittsburgh hoping to end losing skid against Thompson, Buffalo. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. We have a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions when the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2) visit the Buffalo Sabres...
NHL
MTL@MIN: Game recap
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens suffered the first loss of their four-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Head coach Martin St-Louis made some lineup changes, re-inserting Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick into the lineup in place of Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta. Pitlick played 20 games for the Wild in 2020-21 before the Habs picked him up off waivers, and also played three seasons for the University of Minnesota.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Thompson enjoying success with Golden Knights after long road to NHL
After winning the Cup in 2018, the Washington Capitals brought it to their practice facility during their development camp that offseason. Thompson, a then 21-year-old goalie who was invited to the camp as an undrafted free agent, watched Washington's prospects take an up-close look but opted to do his admiring from afar.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Thriller
CALGARY - What a night for the Kraken here in Alberta. After Alberta-native Carson Soucy scored his first goal of the season, the 5-2 Flames stormed back on a night when the town was expecting snow to make it 2-1 mid-second period. Morgan Geekie tied it up before second intermission.
NHL
RECAP: Coyotes strike twice on the power play in win over Panthers
Falling short on the first stop of their four-game road trip, the Florida Panthers were on the wrong end of the special teams battle in a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. While the Panthers went 0-for-3 on the power play, the Coyotes went 2-for-4.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Bruno Gervais
Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman and current RDS analyst Bruno Gervais joins Cory and Greg on episode 33. Gervais talks about:. 3:55 - Playing junior with Patrice Bergeron. 9:35 -...
NHL
The Backcheck: Wild third period leads Bolts over Senators
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Tampa Bay's 4-3 victory over the Ottawa. Not all wins are the same. Despite going one-for-eight on the power play and giving up a shorthanded goal during a 5-on-3, the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a third-straight win on Tuesday night and took down the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at AMALIE Arena with another late goal in the third period.
NHL
RELEASE: Dylan Wells Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract
Goaltender owns a 1-1-0 record with a .862 save percentage in three AHL games this season. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has signed goaltender Dylan Wells to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000 NHL/$80,000 AHL). Wells, 24, owns a 1-1-0 record with a .862 save percentage and a...
NHL
Caps Host Knights
Caps make quick stop at home to take on Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. November 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena. Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) Washington Capitals (5-4-1) After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals...
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
Third Period Push Falls Short as Nashville Falls to Edmonton, 7-4
Predators Five-Game Trip Continues with Contest Against Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Nashville Predators racked up four goals - including two on the power play - but ultimately could not overcome an offensive onslaught from Evander Kane and the Oilers Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl put on...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
Comments / 0